Cardi B wanted to avoid 'any drama' after encountering Offset in latest outing in NYC amid divorce
The rapper decided to step out and had a fun time with her friends

Daniel Neira
Daniel Neira - Los Angeles
Senior WriterLos Angeles
OCTOBER 7, 2024 3:11 PM EDT

Cardi B is living her best life following news of her separation from Offset. The estranged couple have been busy with their projects, with the rapper attending multiple events during Paris Fashion Week, showing off her incredible looks and spending time with her inner circle.

After her time in Paris, Cardi traveled to New York City, where she was surrounded by her closest friends and family members. The rapper decided to step out and had a fun time at a club in NYC, but she was reportedly "startled" after learning that her ex was also in the same place. 

Offset and Cardi B are seen on September 13, 2023 in New York City. )© Raymond Hall
Cardi was dancing with her friends at The Stafford Room, when the DJ gave a shout-out to Offset as he entered the club. The proud Latina was surprised but remained unbothered, as revealed by a source to TMZ. 

Cardi B at Messika RTW Spring 2025 © WWD
The insider also revealed that they "didn’t arrive or leave together" which means there is no reconciliation on the horizon. The pair were only in the same place for a "short" amount of time" and both Cardi and Offset "avoided any drama."

Offset and Cardi B at Hotel de la Marine on July 05, 2023 in Paris, France. © Julien Lienard
Cardi was “twerking like her ex wasn’t even there," the publication reported. She also documented her fun time with her friends on social media before heading to the club. This time the rapper stepped out in a figure-hugging pink maxi skirt paired with a matching bra top featuring a cut-out turtleneck design.

She completed the look with a mini Hermès Birkin bag and styled her hair in a ponytail, showing off her red hairstyle.

