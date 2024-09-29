Central America is filled with joy after the first victory at Miss Universe, thanks to Sheynnis Palacios. A beautiful Nicaraguan who participated in beauty contests from an early school age. In 2023, the Latina made history by being crowned the first Miss Universe from her country, thanks to her charisma, beauty, and stage presence.

© Alex PeÃ±a SAN SALVADOR, EL SALVADOR - NOVEMBER 18: Miss Nicaragua Sheynnis Palacios is crowned as Miss Universe 2023 during the 72nd Miss Universe Competition at Gimnasio Nacional JosÃ© Adolfo Pineda on November 18, 2023 in San Salvador, El Salvador. (Photo by Alex PeÃ±a/Getty Images)

Her early challenges

Sheynnis was carving out a path for herself in the television industry after pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Social Communication. Throughout her college years, she played on the volleyball team and helped pay for her education by selling popular local fritters with her mother and grandmother. Her financial struggles contributed to episodes of anxiety, but she has since committed to sharing her experiences to inspire others to pursue their dreams.

“I finished high school on a scholarship; I decided to take that scholarship because otherwise, I wouldn’t have finished my studies. My mom started a beautiful project to sell Nicaraguan desserts. I remember at the start of the last year, I was wearing last year’s shoes, and with much effort, my mom raised money to buy me new pants; I was repeating the backpack.” Palacios told Mara Patricia Castañeda after being crowned Miss Universe

© Hector Vivas SAN SALVADOR, EL SALVADOR - NOVEMBER 15: Miss Nicaragua Sheynnis Palacios attends the The 72nd Miss Universe Competition - Preliminary Competition at Gimnasio Nacional Jose Adolfo Pineda on November 15, 2023 in San Salvador, El Salvador. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Before competing in Miss Universe, Palacios had built a career as a TV host, model, and journalist in her native Nicaragua. She hosted a segment titled “Understand Your Mind,” which focused on mental health issues—a topic she passionately continues to address at every opportunity.

“Take charge of your mental health and, above all, keep pursuing your dreams, fight for them because they will become a reality. I am a clear example of this” Sheynnis Palacios

In her early modeling career, Sheynnis clinched the title of Miss Teen Nicaragua in 2016 and advanced to the top 6 at Teen Universe the following year. She was crowned Miss World Nicaragua in 2020 and competed in the Miss World 2021 contest. The competition was held in 2022 after pandemic-related delays, and Palacios made it to the finalists' round. She reached the pinnacle of her beauty career when she won Miss Nicaragua 2023 and was ultimately crowned the winner of the world’s most prestigious beauty contest, Miss Universe.

© JOHAN ORDONEZ Miss Universe 2023, Nicaraguan Sheynnis Palacios, greets supporters after arriving at La Aurora International Airport in Guatemala City on July 5, 2024. Palacios is in Guatemala to attend Miss Universe Guatemala 2024 on July 7. (Photo by JOHAN ORDONEZ / AFP) (Photo by JOHAN ORDONEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

“I won Miss Nicaragua, people started getting excited, we started putting Nicaragua on the world map, and that filled my soul; it filled me with a lot of motivation to represent our country. I contributed greatly to Miss Universe; I enjoyed it, lived it, and made great friends. The greatest reward and gift God gave me was being Miss Universe 2023.” Palacios

An agent of change

Throughout 2024, she has been traveling the world as a Miss Universe ambassador, spreading warmth and love globally while showcasing her artistic talents. She recently appeared on a popular singing show in Thailand, stunning everyone with her impressive vocal skills. Without a doubt, Sheynnis exemplifies the impact of Latin powerhouses on the global stage—women who are ready to shine brightly both regionally and internationally.