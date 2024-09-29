Central America is filled with joy after the first victory at Miss Universe, thanks to Sheynnis Palacios. A beautiful Nicaraguan who participated in beauty contests from an early school age. In 2023, the Latina made history by being crowned the first Miss Universe from her country, thanks to her charisma, beauty, and stage presence.
Her early challenges
Sheynnis was carving out a path for herself in the television industry after pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Social Communication. Throughout her college years, she played on the volleyball team and helped pay for her education by selling popular local fritters with her mother and grandmother. Her financial struggles contributed to episodes of anxiety, but she has since committed to sharing her experiences to inspire others to pursue their dreams.
Before competing in Miss Universe, Palacios had built a career as a TV host, model, and journalist in her native Nicaragua. She hosted a segment titled “Understand Your Mind,” which focused on mental health issues—a topic she passionately continues to address at every opportunity.
In her early modeling career, Sheynnis clinched the title of Miss Teen Nicaragua in 2016 and advanced to the top 6 at Teen Universe the following year. She was crowned Miss World Nicaragua in 2020 and competed in the Miss World 2021 contest. The competition was held in 2022 after pandemic-related delays, and Palacios made it to the finalists' round. She reached the pinnacle of her beauty career when she won Miss Nicaragua 2023 and was ultimately crowned the winner of the world’s most prestigious beauty contest, Miss Universe.
An agent of change
Throughout 2024, she has been traveling the world as a Miss Universe ambassador, spreading warmth and love globally while showcasing her artistic talents. She recently appeared on a popular singing show in Thailand, stunning everyone with her impressive vocal skills. Without a doubt, Sheynnis exemplifies the impact of Latin powerhouses on the global stage—women who are ready to shine brightly both regionally and internationally.