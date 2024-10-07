Bill Maher and Al Pacino’s girlfriend Noor Alfallah spotted together in Los Angeles

Bill Maher and Al Pacino’s girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, seem to be friendly. The pair were spotted together in Los Angeles over the weekend after spending some time at the Chateau Marmont.

The 68-year-old comedian and the 30-year-old film producer were photographed after midnight on Sunday, with Bill driving while Noor was in the passenger seat. The pair were surrounded by paparazzi as they left the hotel.

Noor wore a black ensemble while Bill wore a gray suit. Online users continue to wonder about their friendship, but the pair have yet to comment on their latest encounter.

Just hours before Al Pacino spent some quality time with the producer. The couple was photographed having dinner at the Chez Mia restaurant in West Hollywood, California, with the pair seen exiting the place while Noor drove.

Pacino wore a black suit and dark sunglasses while having a casual conversation with his girlfriend. Just last month the actor celebrated her girlfriend's birthday surrounded by their closest friends and family members.

The pair have been linked together since April 2022 and continue to go strong in their relationship after welcoming their baby boy named Roman in June 2023. However, Noor filed for full physical custody of their child in September of that same year.

The actor pays his girlfriend $30,000 per month in child support, and it seems that they are not planning to marry any time soon, as she previously revealed that she is not looking to tie the knot. Pacino is also a father to 34-year-old daughter, and 23-year-old twins, Olivia and Anton.