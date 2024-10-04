Ben Affleck reappears with darker hair and in good company while enjoying a sunny day in Santa Monica

Ben Affleck was spotted taking on his dad's duties in the sweltering Southern California heat while picking up his child, Fin Affleck, in Santa Monica. The actor worked up a sweat as temperatures soared, but he still showed his dedication to parenting.

Affleck, known for his laid-back style, was spotted sporting a light blue button-down shirt paired with sleek black dress pants and matching shoes during his recent outing. Notably, his appearance has changed as he darkened his beard and hair, exuding a refreshed and polished look.

Fin wore a black Pink Floyd t-shirt and short cargo pants. They completed the look with black shoes and graphic long socks.

Ben has 'become a family man again'

Despite their recent public appearance together in Los Angeles, where the pair reportedly shared a romantic moment while having brunch with their kids, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are still moving forward with their divorce. Their bond regarding family matters was evident during the outing, as they enjoyed a relaxed and amicable time with their children.

"Family is very important to them, and together they were family people," a close source to the pair revealed to People. According to the insider, the actor maintained a positive outlook throughout their relationship, strengthening their bond and positively impacting his relationship with his family.

"The connection doesn't end," the insider said, adding that JLo helped Ben "become a family man again" while they were still together. Ben shares three children with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner: Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12. Meanwhile, the singer has twins, Emme and Max, with Marc Anthony.

The couple managed to have a successful blended family during their marriage. However, according to a source, they are "very different people." The source explained that Jennifer is "very outgoing and enjoys going out," while the actor is "more of an introvert and prefers to stay at home."

A source told People that despite fans might see them having lunch, "they are still moving forward with the divorce" and "they are working out financial details amicably.”

“It was Ben Affleck’s idea to meet there,” a source said to Page Six. “He wanted to show that they are friendly exes, adding, “Once they were together, he could not keep his hands off.”

The actor recently moved to his new $20M pad from his rental property. Affleck acquired his new mansion after splitting from Jennifer Lopez in early 2024. The singer filed for divorce two years after tying the knot at a lavish wedding in Georgia, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the motive for their divorce.

An insider revealed that Jennifer struggled with Affleck's moods. Lopez "did spend a lot of time making sure Ben was happy and had everything he needed," said a source to the publication. The way she cared for him was almost childlike," they continued. "Friends constantly reminded her that she was not responsible for his feelings. He's very moody and dark at times. Jennifer appreciates life in another way. She's very grateful for everything."