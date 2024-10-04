Jennifer Lopez's next big appearance amid her divorce from Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez is in the middle of one of the most talked about celebrity divorces with Ben Affleck, but she's sticking to her schedule. The 55-year-old powerhouse will make her next big appearance on Sunday, October 6th, at the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special.

Lopez is among those scheduled to appear along with Carrie Underwood, Jimmy Kimmel, Gloria Estefan, and more.

The Star-Studded two-hour retrospective special will include live performances by Mariah Carey, who will sing a medley of her hits, and Kane Brown, Mariah Carey, Green Day, Jennifer Hudson, Chaka Khan, Stray Kids, Gladys Knight, Brad Paisley, and RAYE. The awards show premiered in 1974 and is making its CBS debut after 49 years on ABC.

If JLo walks the red carpet, it will be interesting to see if she decides to talk to the press.

© GEOFF ROBINS At her last appearance, Lopez made sure to show the world her tattoo dedicated to Affleck was removed

The "Jenny From the Block" singer's last big appearance was at the Toronto International Film Festival in September. She went viral after footage showed her and Affleck's best friend, Matt Damon, having an emotional moment.

The former couple had fans wondering if they were reconciling after a blended family brunch that reportedly had some smooching, but they are still moving forward with the divorce. Ben shares Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12 with Lopez while the singer shares twins Emme and Max with Marc Anthony. Everyone was at the brunch except Violet, who recently started school at Yale.

© Grosby Group The former couple went viral with their blended family brunch outing

A source told People, "The connection doesn’t end,” adding that JLo helped Ben “become a family man again" while they were still together.

Bennifer is amid meditation with famed celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser. Since there is reportedly no prenup, per Califonia law, whatever earnings or profit they made the last two years are community property. So anything after they eloped in Las Vegas in July 2022.

TMZ notes that Affleck's production company, Artists Equity, which he founded with Damon in November 2022, is one of the topics of discussion as they have to "agree on what, if anything," the singer gets from future projects the company produces.

They've both been incredibly busy with work, and the numbers they are discussing are likely in the millions. The singer and actress released "Shotgun Wedding," "The Mother," "This Is Me … Now" and "Atlas" and launched her ready-made cocktail brand, Delola. Affleck directed and starred in "Air," recently wrapped production on “The Accountant 2", starred in “Hypnotic” and produced “The Instigators." tarred in “Hypnotic” and produced “The Instigators."