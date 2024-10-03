Michael Schumacher attends his daughter's wedding 11 years after his tragic accident

Seven-time F1 champion Michael Schumacher, 55, who has not been seen in public since his life-changing ski accident in 2013, was reportedly at his daughter Gina Schumacher's, 27, wedding last week.

© Getty Michael with his daughter Gina Maria on the day of her birth (February 23, 1997)

Since Michael's release from the hospital in June 2014, his health has been described as a “mysterious secret.” His wife Corinna and family have been very protective of his privacy, and few updates have been shared.

Per DailyMail, his youngest child married Iain Bethke at the family's villa in Majorca. Guests were reportedly not allowed to bring phones inside the venue, and nothing has been posted to social media besides a post by the professional rider.

What happened to Michael?

© GettyImages Michael Schumacher and Corrina 1995

Michael is one of the most successful racing drivers in history and retired in 2012. Then, in December 2013, while skiing with his then 14-year-old son Mick, he fell, hit his head on a rock, and sustained a serious head injury. His helmet cracked, and his injuries were reportedly exasperated by a 2009 motorcycle accident that resulted in neck fractures.

He was airlifted to the hospital, where he had two surgeries, and if he had not been wearing a ski helmet, he would have likely died. The severe craniocerebral trauma led to six months in a coma, and he was transferred to a rehabilitation unit in Lausanne, Switzerland, before leaving to continue treatment at home.

Per DailyMail, ex-Formula 1 team head Flavio Briatore's ex-wife Elisabetta Gregoraci previously revealed that he can no longer talk. "Michael doesn't speak, he communicates with his eyes,' she said. 'Only three people can visit him, and I know who they are," she said.

Medical professionals and Corinna are presumed to provide round-the-clock care. The race car driver turned 55 in January.