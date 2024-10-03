Angelina Jolie and rapper Akala were spotted together after shutting down romance rumors

Angelina Jolie and British rapper Akala denied romance rumors, but their friendship seems to be getting stronger. The pair have been spotted together twice in a week. Akala was seen at Atelier Jolie's showroom in New York City. "Atelier Jolie welcomed Mustafa at 57 Great Jones, hosting a special listening party and panel discussion for his debut album, Dunya, out now," the fashion house's account shared alongside a carousel that features the singer.

The following day, Akala accompanied Jolie to the premiere of her latest movie, "Maria," during the New York Film Festival. Angelina was captured at the film event, beaming with joy as she conversed with Akala.

Jolie's children—Maddox, Pax, and Zahara—accompanied their mother to the screening. The beloved actress and director portrays the iconic opera singer Maria Callas in the biopic.

© Grosby Group Angelina Jolie attends the "Maria" Premiere with her children

According to People, a source confirmed that they are just friends despite the speculations. "She and Akala are not dating," the insider said. "She is friends with him and his partner, Chanelle, who was also there." A second informant said they had been friends for "several years."

"They share the same passion when it comes to social and humanitarian causes," the insider said. "They did several collabs over the years that focus on global issues like human rights. Angie speaks very highly of him."

© Dave J Hogan Akala attends the MOBO Awards at First Direct Arena on November 4, 2015 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

Per PageSix, the rumors about Akala and Jolie dating first surfaced in May 2024 when they were spotted together at the Calabash Literary Festival in Jamaica, where Jolie was accompanied by her daughters Zahara and Shiloh. In August of the same year, Akala was reportedly seen leaving Jolie's hotel in Italy during the Venice International Film Festival.

If Jolie dates the singer, this would be her first public relationship since divorcing Brad Pitt, with whom she shares Zahara, Shiloh, Maddox, Pax, Knox, and Vivienne.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's divorce aftermath

Following their separation, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have no communication and the actor reportedly communicated minimally with the children they share. According to insiders, this has caused significant emotional distress to all parties. Adding more to this situation, his daughter Shiloh recently removed her last name without informing him.

Per recent reports, Brad Pitt is contemplating relocating with his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon. This move could significantly distance him even more from his children, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne. "Brad has considered L.A. home for so long, it's where his production company is based and so much of his real estate, plus he's always felt like it was the best place to connect with his kids and give them some stability," a source told Life & Style. "But sadly, he's rarely able to see them these days, which is heartbreaking for him."