Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon show off their love on stylish date night

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are proudly showing the world how in love they are. The two were photographed while out on a date in New York City, with both of them showing off stylish yet contrasting outfits, including an accessory that turned many heads.

© METROPOLIS/Bauer-Griffin Ines de Ramos and Brad Pitt

Pitt and de Ramon were photographed this past Sunday, with the two holding hands while walking through the city. They wore contrasting outfits, with Pitt wearing a white button-up with a few buttons undone at the top. He paired these with sunglasses and some colorful pants. While he wore some jewelry, the item that struck the most attention was a necklace with the letter 'I' in gold, a tribute to his romance with de Ramon. He completed the look with some white designer sneakers.

In the case of de Ramon, she opted for an all-black look made out of pants and a tight vest. She complimented the outfit with some jewelry and styled her long hair loose and wavy. She rounded out the look with some boots and a white purse.

© METROPOLIS/Bauer-Griffin Ines de Ramos and Brad Pitt

Pitt and de Ramon's red carpet debut

Pitt and de Ramon have been dating for the past two years, but have kept their relationship private and away from the spotlight. Earlier this month, they made their red carpet debut at the Venice Film Festival, with de Ramon supporting Pitt's new film "Wolfs." The couple took various photos together on the red carpet, standing side by side with George and Amal Clooney, showing the world that their relationship is serious.

Before making their red carpet debut, Pitt and de Ramon were photographed grabbing some dinner with the Clooneys at Ristorante Da Ivo, a location that the Clooneys often frequent. "Things have been amazing since they moved in together," said a source to PEOPLE. "It’s more of a serious relationship than just dating."