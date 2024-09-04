Who is Ines de Ramon's ex-husband, Paul Wesley?

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are happy together. The couple, which was first linked in 2022, remain strong and steady, with the couple making their red carpet debut at the Venice Film Festival, where de Ramon supported Pitt in his new film, "Wolves." The two started their relationship in 2022, after their breakups with Angelina Jolie and Paul Wesley, also a Hollywood actor and filmmaker. Here's all we know about him:

He's had various roles on TV and film

© Alberto E. Rodriguez Paul Wesley and Ines de Ramon

Paul Wesley is an American actor and filmmaker, primarily known for his work in the TV show "The Vampire Diaries." Wesley played Stefan Salvatore, one of the series protagonists, for eight seasons. In recent years, he's starred in the series "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," and has directed various short films and TV episodes, including "The Vampire Diaries," "Batwoman," "Roswell, New Mexico," and more.

Ines and Paul confirmed their relationship in 2018

De Ramon and Wesley confirmed their relationship in 2018. The two began sharing photos of their lives, including their rescue dog Gregory. They married in 2019. Their marriage was confirmed by one of Wesley's co-stars, Nina Dobrev, who revealed that while she and Wesley didn't like each other at first, the two had grown into best friends over the years. "We hang out a lot. We're really good friends. I love his wife. It's so funny how time changes everything because I never thought he would be one of my best friends," she said in an appearance on a podcast.

They split up in 2022

The couple announced their split in 2022. "The decision to separate is mutual and occurred five months ago," said a representative to PEOPLE.

He's now dating Natalie Kuckenburg

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Paul Wesley and Natalie Kuckenburg

Wesley is now dating Natalie Kuckenberg, with the two being linked together in 2022. "I think the reason we get along so well is because all we do is laugh, and I think it's probably one of the most important things in a relationship," said Wesley to PEOPLE.

The two have made various appearances on red carpets together and have also been photographed on various trips.