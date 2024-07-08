Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon display their love at the British Grand Prix

Brad Pitt, 60, and his girlfriend, jewelry executive Ines de Ramon, 34, were seen enjoying the excitement of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone Circuit in Northampton, England, on Sunday, July 7. The couple, who have been together for over a year, appeared comfortable and stylish as they soaked up the racing atmosphere.

In snapshots from the event, Pitt showcased a casual yet trendy look, perfect for the summer outing. He wore a yellow corduroy zip-up jacket over a white T-shirt and pants. His accessories, including aviator sunglasses and a white and pink bucket hat, added a laid-back flair to his ensemble.

© Getty Images Brad Pitt, star of the upcoming 'F1' movie, arrives in the paddock with girlfriend Ines de Ramon during the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone Circuit on July 7, 2024, in Northampton, United Kingdom.

De Ramon complemented Pitt's style with her chic fashion statement. She donned a long-sleeve pastel blue dress accentuated with a gold necklace and chunky shades. The pair's looks highlighted their relaxed yet fashionable approach to the high-energy event.

The Grand Prix, a thrilling spectacle won by seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton, also coincided with the debut of the first trailer for Pitt's upcoming film, "F1." In this movie, Pitt plays a former Formula 1 driver who stages a dramatic comeback with the fictional team APXGP.

The film, slated for a June 27, 2025 release, promises to captivate audiences with its adrenaline-pumping storyline and high-octane action. "F1" has been filming during this year's Grand Prix races, which kicked off in March, and is being produced in close collaboration with the real-life Formula 1 community.

© Getty Images Brad Pitt, star of the upcoming Formula One-based movie, walks in the Pitlane during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone Circuit on July 05, 2024, in Northampton, England.

Notably, the movie was produced by Lewis Hamilton under his film and TV production company, Dawn Apollo Films. Director Joseph Kosinski, along with producers Brad Pitt, Jerry Bruckheimer, Chad Oman, Dede Gardner, and Jeremy Kleiner, joined him in this venture.

In April 2024, Pitt and de Ramon were spotted enjoying a leisurely morning walk along the shores of Santa Barbara, California. The Hollywood heartthrob and the jewelry executive exuded effortless elegance as they strolled along the sandy coastline. The couple’s outing came almost a month after Ines finalized her divorce from her ex. She was married to actor Paul Wesley, who filed for divorce in February 2023.

De Ramon and Wesley married in 2019 and cited irreconcilable differences as the cause for their separation. She started dating Brad Pitt in the fall of 2023, and the relationship slowly became serious and gained press notoriety. “They met through a mutual friend. She is very nice,” said a source to PEOPLE. “Ines is cute, fun and energetic. She has a great personality. Brad enjoys spending time with her.”