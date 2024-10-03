Eminem announces daughter Hailie Jade's pregnancy with emotional music video

Eminem is going to be a grandfather! The rapper announced on October 3 that Hailie Jade, who he welcomed with his ex-wife Kim Scott, is pregnant. The reveal came in an emotional music video for "Temporary," (feat Skylar Grey), a song dedicated to her when he passes. The music video is a compilation of photos, family videos, and never-before-seen footage of her wedding.

His 28-year-old daughter surprised him by giving him a jersey with "GRANDPA" on the back.

© YouTube: Eminem He walked Hailie Jade down the aisle earlier this year

It was an emotional moment for the "Slim Shady rapper," whose mouth dropped when he realized what it said and saw the ultrasound.

© YouTube: Eminem Eminem raised three children and Hailie is his only biological

Jade also confirmed the news on her Instagram, posing with her husband Evan McClintock and their ultrasound. "Mom & Dad est. 2025," she captioned the pic.

The host of the “Just a Little Shady” podcast married her husband in May. According to the LA Times, McClintock is an executive at Michigan company Scout, an investigations-management operation that helps companies protect against brand erosion. The couple met at Michigan State University in 2016, and Eminem walked her down the aisle.

Eminem's three children

© The Grosby Group Eminem at his first wedding to Kimberly Anne Scott in 1999 with daughter Hailie outside the service.

Eminem, born Marshall Mathers III, raised three children, and Hailie is his only biological. He adopted his oldest daughter, Alaina whose biological mother was Kim’s sister, Dawn Scott, who struggled with drugs and died in 2016. Alaina got married to her longtime boyfriend, Matt Moeller, in June 2023, and he walked her down the aisle.

In 2010, Eminem mentioned his three children in his song “Going Through Changes.” “Hailie, this one is for you, Whitney, and Alaina too / I still love your mother, that’ll never change,” he sings in the song.

Whitney is nonbinary and has since changed their name to Stevie. Stevie was born to Kim and their then-boyfriend Eric Hartter. Eminem adopted them in 2005.