Reese Witherspoon subtly supports boyfriend Oliver Haarmann's business during their casual night out

Reese Witherspoon was recently spotted enjoying a casual night out with her new beau, Oliver Haarmann, in New York City. The couple, along with Witherspoon's son, Deacon Phillippe, shared a relaxed yet significant evening at the popular celebrity hangout Café Cluny, located in the heart of the West Village.

Reese's ensemble subtly highlighted her connection to Haarmann. She sported a cap representing the New York Islanders, an NHL team of which Oliver Haarmann is a minority owner. Her casual yet stylish look included a camel-colored blazer paired with black pants, offering a chic yet understated vibe that complemented the cozy city night.

© The Grosby Group

Haarmann looked sharp beside Witherspoon, enjoying the low-key yet intimate evening. The trio was seen engaging in friendly conversation, with Deacon sharing in the family moment, as Reese and Haarmann's growing relationship continues to garner attention. Haarman is a minority co-owner of the NHL's New York Islanders, holding a 20% stake in the team. He is also a founding partner of Searchlight Capital, a global investment firm focused on private equity and real estate. In addition to his business ventures, Haarman is actively involved in philanthropy through his charity, the Surgo Foundation, which focuses on education and healthcare initiatives in underprivileged communities.

As for Witherspoon, she has amassed her wealth through a successful acting career, production company, and lifestyle brand. Her estimated net worth of $440 million, according to Forbes, reflects her diverse ventures and entrepreneurial spirit.

© The Grosby Group

The actress recently finalized her divorce from Jim Toth and has been all out with her public appearances alongside Haarmann.

In 2023, the Oscar-award-winning actress shared the divorce news with her followers on Instagram in a joint statement. “We have some personal news to share…” the post began. “It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce,“ they said. “We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together.”

The parents share a 10-year-old son, Tennessee James. “Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter,” Witherspoon is also mother of three, sharing daughter Ava, and Deacon with her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe.

Reese Witherspoon and her boys, Deacon and Tennessee were all about the red and black during their celebration. Photo: Instagram/@reesewitherspoon

They asked for privacy and respect, concluding with, “These matters are never easy and are extremely personal We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time.” A source told People they are “best of friends” and it was “an amicable decision.”

“They are so committed to co-parenting together. They are invested in their whole family and making this as smooth as possible for everyone,” the insider said at the time.