Reese Witherspoon is a single woman following her divorce from Jim Toth, but a recent night out has people wondering if she's on the road to finding love again. The 48-year-old actress has been spending time in New York with Oliver Haarman.

© The Grosby Group Reese Witherspoon is spotted on a date with private equity financier Oliver Haarmann

Weetherspon and the private equity financier arrived in New York via helicopter on July 29th. Haarman is a minority co-owner of the NHL's New York Islanders and a founding partner of Searchlight Capital. He also has his own charity, the Surgo Foundation. But he's not the only one with an impressive bank account. Witherspoon is also mega-rich, with an estimated net worth of $440 million, according to Forbes.

After touching down in New York, the following day on July 30, they ate at L'Artusi in the West Village neighborhood. While riding in a helicopter and enjoying dinner together on a weekday overnight trip certainly sounds romantic, a source told People they are "friends."

Another insider told the outlet the Academy Award-winning actress "is taking things slow when it comes to dating." The insider said she's busy with her work and son, calling them her biggest priorities. "She enjoys it but doesn't want it to be a big focus. They told the outlet.

Like the Legally Blonde star, Haarman is a divorcee and a parent. He was married to Mala Gaonkar, and they share two children.

Reese Witherspoon's marriages

Witherspoon shares 11-year-old Tennessee with Tothl. They split after nearly 12 years of marriage in March 2023. The former couple was just days away from celebrating their 12th anniversary.

© GettyImages Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth

The Home Again star also shares daughter Ava, 24, and son Deacon, 20, with her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe. After news spread about Witherspon's night out, Philliippe began making headlines with his thirstraps. The actor shared two posts on Instagram showing off his ripped abs.

Witherspoon and Ryan have remained supportive of their children, getting together for milestones like birthdays and graduations.

In 2015, he told Larry King age played a factor in their split. "When we got together we were so young," he said. "I think it can create issues with two people in this industry because there's so much noise that goes along with it."