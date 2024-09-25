Ben Affleck's family shows support for Jennifer Lopez, calling her 'genuine' and 'generous'

Jennifer Lopez still has the support of Ben Affleck's family. In a new interview, Caylee Cowan, the girlfriend of Ben Affleck's brother Casey, revealed that she and her family have a positive relationship with Lopez despite the ongoing divorce.

Cowan recently opened up about her relationship with Lopez, showing that the two remain very close friends despite whatever that's going on between Lopez and Ben Affleck. "I love her so much," she said, according to a Marca report. "Jen is a very generous and genuine person," continuing to describe her as "one of the nicest, sweetest people ever."

"She always texts me back."

Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck this past August, on the two year anniversary of their wedding. Despite the pointed gesture, the two were seen together with their families a few weeks later, looking in love as they walked near each other and had a private lunch.

More details about Affleck and Lopez's emotional reunion

Following their meeting, which was allegedly very loving, with the two holding on to each other, sources claimed that Affleck and Lopez were reminded of the good part of their relationship. "There’s still a lot of love between them, but the divorce is still going forward," said a source to US Weekly.

"When they’re together as a family and see the kids together, it reminds them of how good they are as a team and what’s important."

Despite the positivity in their reunion, plans for divorce are still in place. "They both know they will be in each other’s lives because of the kids and are remaining friendly. But the divorce is still happening," continued the source.

Various sources reported that the meeting was emotional for Affleck, who "could not keep his hands off" Lopez, per Page Six. "That was not planned. They are still attracted to one another," continued the source.