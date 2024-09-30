Ben and Fin Affleck go Halloween shopping in Los Angeles

Ben and Fin Affleck are getting an early start to Halloween. The pair were spotted doing some Halloween shopping, with Ben accompanying Fin and some of their friends as they browsed their local Spirit Halloween store.

© GrosbyGroup Ben and Fin Affleck at Spirit Halloween

Paparazzi spotted the Afflecks at the Spirit Halloween located in Los Angeles over the weekend. Ben was photographed wearing khaki pants, a white t-shirt, and a blue button-up on top. Fin wore some jeans, a black printed t-shirt, and an '80s style windbreaker. Their hair was black and short, styled in spikes.

The two appeared to be accompanied by two younger kids, who were likely Fin's friends.

Ben shares his kids Fin, 15, Violet, 18, and Samuel, 12, with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Despite their divorce, the pair remain close friends, often being photographed together as they attend school events and support their kids in all manner of activities.

© GrosbyGroup Ben and Fin Affleck

Ben Affleck's new residence following split from Jennifer Lopez

Earlier this month, it was reported that Ben Affleck had purchased a new home following his split from Jennifer Lopez. While the two have been living in separate locations over the past couple of months, with both spending their summers apart, Affleck has just moved out of his rental property and has purchased a $20 million home.

Affleck's new residence is based in Brentwood, with paparazzi capturing moving trucks and relocating his furniture and items into the new location. Affleck and Lopez have managed to avoid each other over the past weeks, with the two living apart and only sharing an office space together. TMZ reports that a few days ago, both Affleck and Lopez were spotted entering their office spaces, missing each other by 15 minutes. The two are working with the celebrity divorce lawyer Laura Wasser, who's been meeting with the pair for months to resolve the divorce as smoothly as possible.