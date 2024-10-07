Jennifer Lopez looks stunning while delivering a speech at the 2024 AMAs 50th anniversary

Jennifer Lopez's personal life might be challenging at the moment. Still, the Latina superstar isn't letting her divorce from Ben Affleck keep her away from important celebrations like the recent American Music Awards milestone.

Over the weekend, Lopez made a virtual appearance at the AMAs for its 50th anniversary celebrations, delivering a speech that brought back memories of her childhood. "It's pretty incredible, right? Fifty years of the American Music Awards," she said. "I remember watching them at home when I was a little girl."

© Getty Images In this image released on November 22, Jennifer Lopez performs onstage for the 2020 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 22, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/AMA2020/Getty Images for dcp)

The "Jenny From the Block" singer also remembers when she debuted the show in 2001, noting, "It was so long ago—but the energy in the room was very electric."

Jennifer's recent appearance was at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2024. During the event, Jennifer and Affleck's best friend, Matt Damon, were captured having a deep conversation at the afterparty commemorating the premiere of their film "Unstoppable," in which Lopez is the lead in the movie, produced by Damon and Affleck's production company, Artists Equity.

© Getty Images Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, and Luciana Damon at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards, airing live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Photo: Todd Williamson/CBS via Getty Images)

Days later, the former couple was captured having brunch with their blended family and reportedly being very loving with each other. Despite eyewitnesses' reports, the pair did not reconcile and are still moving forward with the divorce.

According to Entertainment Tonight's source, Jennifer and Ben are "waiting to announce their official split because they want to make sure everything is seamless when they do, especially with everyone involved. Neither of them wants this process to be rushed. They are treating the separation with as much grace, understanding, and gentleness as they can."

© The Grosby Group Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez seem to be on good terms as they meet at the Beverly Hills Hotel to enjoy a Saturday lunch with their kids

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck two years after tying the knot in Georgia. Lopez cited "irreconciliable differences" as the motive for their divorce. People's insider revealed that the "No Me Ames" singer struggled with Affleck's moods. Lopez "did spend a lot of time making sure Ben was happy and had everything he needed," said the source. "The way she cared for him was almost childlike," they continued. "Friends constantly reminded her that she's not responsible for his feelings. He's very moody and dark at times. Jennifer appreciates life in another way. She's very grateful for everything."

"He doesn't have good coping skills. He gets easily frustrated and tends to be moody. When he's relaxed and in a good mood, it's amazing to be around him," said a second insider. "But more often, he's upset or frustrated."

"Many times, it's just something small that he gets stuck on," continued the source. "He really doesn't understand how his bad mood affects people around him. It's just not fun being around that kind of negativity."

© Lionel Hahn Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the Los Angeles Premiere Of Amazon MGM Studios "This Is Me...Now: A Love Story" at Dolby Theatre on February 13, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/WireImage)

While the former couple is attempting to move forward and lead separate lives following their unsuccessful relationship, they still share some spaces, including their office building in L.A. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were spotted exiting the premises only a few minutes apart. It was noted that JLo departed first, with Ben following 15 minutes later. The celebrity couple, who have not been seen together in a while, are now the subject of reports detailing a potentially contentious situation arising from the absence of a prenuptial agreement.