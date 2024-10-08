Taylor Swift arrives at Travis Kelce's game amid criticism

There's been speculation that there was trouble in paradise between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce after she missed his last two games, but the singer is back in the stands. The singer arrived Monday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City for their game against the New Orleans Saints.

© David Eulitt She wore a head to toe Vivienne Westwood look

The "Love Story" singer arrived in what could be the hottest new makeup trend - glitter freckles.

© Getty We may say more glitter freckles after her Monday night football look

Swift looked stunning in Vivienne Westwood's red plaid draped corset and a matching skirt with knee-high platform boots.

© David Eulitt Taylor Swift brought her dad Scott along for the fun

Her arrival comes amid speculation that they were taking some space. Swift not only missed two of his games but wasn't at his 35 birthday celebration. But it was later revealed that she was celebrating her late grandmother's birthday, which is also on October 5.

There's also been criticism about Travis' gameplay, especially after former ESPN analyst Todd McShay blasted him and his off-season, calling him out of shape. There are stats from previous seasons to compare to, and he still hasn't scored a touchdown in the first four games of the year.

Travis addressed the criticism, and ahead of today's game, his brother Jason came to his defense. "I know optics are that he is all over the place. And that's not just optics - that's just reality. But he still keeps the main thing the main thing. Football has always been the most important thing in Travis's life," he said ahead of kick-off at the analyst desk, per Page Six,

"He has always lived his life to the fullest. He has enjoyed his offseasons very much, even before Taylor Swift... I think that he is always going to find a way to make football the number one priority," he continued.

If Travis scores his first touchdown, maybe Chiefs fans will finally ease up on him and Swift, considering she could be his good luck charm.