Khloé Kardashian shows off her "creepier" than usual Halloween decorations

Khloé Kardashian is getting into the Halloween spirit! The businesswoman recently showed off her decorations on Snapchat, and the theme seems to be Jack Skellington and pumpkins. It's no secret the Kardashian family loves going all out with their decorations, and she has plenty of space to decorate. She moved into her "dream home" in 2021, and as noted by the Richest, Khloé's home is 18,000 square feet. She only shared her decorations in the front yard, but so far, it's impressive! Check out her "creepy" decorations below.
Koko's Halloween Decorations
Clearly fans of The Nightmare Before Christmas, Koko put not 1, but 2 giant Jack Skellingtons in the front of the house.
Koko's Halloween Decorations
The 40-year-old said this year she went for a creepier vibe than she's used to.
Koko's Halloween Decorations
The Good American founder covered the yard in various pumpkins she called "super creepy."
You may also like:
Koko's Halloween Decorations
The mom of 2 shares True and Tatum with ex Tristan Thompson, who she says are "obsessed" with the decorations.
Koko's Halloween Decorations
There were also large witch brooms adding to the spooky aesthetic.
Koko's Halloween Decorations
In between the Jack Skellington's were small ghosts that appeared to be flying in a circle together. The overall look was fun and modest.