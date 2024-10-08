Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Khloé Kardashian shows off her "creepy" Halloween decorations
Khloé Kardashian shows off her "creepier" than usual Halloween decorations

Hopefully, the neighbors are fans of 'The Nightmare Before Christmas'

OCTOBER 7, 2024 8:57 PM EDT

Khloé Kardashian is getting into the Halloween spirit! The businesswoman recently showed off her decorations on Snapchat, and the theme seems to be Jack Skellington and pumpkins. It's no secret the Kardashian family loves going all out with their decorations, and she has plenty of space to decorate. She moved into her "dream home" in 2021, and as noted by the Richest, Khloé's home is 18,000 square feet. She only shared her decorations in the front yard, but so far, it's impressive! Check out her "creepy" decorations below.

Clearly fans of The Nightmare Before Christmas, Koko put not 1, but 2  giant Jack Skellingtons in the front of the house. 

The 40-year-old said this year she went for a creepier vibe than she's used to. 

The Good American founder covered the yard in various pumpkins she called "super creepy." 

The mom of 2 shares True and Tatum with ex Tristan Thompson, who she says are "obsessed" with the decorations. 

There were also large witch brooms adding to the spooky aesthetic. 

In between the Jack Skellington's were small ghosts that appeared to be flying in a circle together. The overall look was fun and modest. 

