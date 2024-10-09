Justin Timberlake postpones his show after mystery "injury"

Justin Timberlake fans had to say "Bye Bye Bye" to his show scheduled to take place at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on October 8th. The artist took to Instagram Tuesday to announce that he had to postpone, citing an undisclosed injury. “I’m so sorry to postpone tonight’s show. I have an injury that is preventing me from performing," he began the apologetic post.

Despite his fears that his arrest would ruin things, Timberlake is in the midst of his Forget Tomorrow World Tour. He said they were working on postponing the show telling fans, "I’m so disappointed to not see you all — but I’m working to reschedule ASAP."

While some fans were understanding, others are pissed about how late Timberlake's announcement came. "R U KIDDING. 30 minutes before doors!?" one person wrote. "You should have waited a little longer to cancel. Seriously? Drove two hours for this," added a sarcastic and angry ticket holder.

Another sent a strongly worded message about the situation writing, "Everyone saying “have empathy” doesn’t seem to realize that 1) Ticketmaster has yet to send any communications on this meaning a lot of people don’t even know and are already or were already on their way 2) Beyond the price of the tickets, people lay out money for users, train tickets, childcare, etc to attend these events day of, so unless he injured himself 12 minutes ago, there’s no excuse for an update this late in the game AND for no other communication about it except his Instagram."

The injury is a mystery, but fans are making guesses in the comments, with theories it's related to his night out with Jimmy Fallon. They reunited on Monday night at his show, and he shared a video of them on socials.

With Timberlake's recent guilty to impaired driving plea and Fallon's rumored appreciation of ethanol, it made for a perfect recipe for jokes. "This [is] what happens the night after hanging out with Jimmy….im certain it jimmy related. Bad influence," reads a top-liked comment on his post. "That’s a bit f***ed up, no?? 9hrs ago you posted your love with Jimmy Fallon and now all of a sudden you’re injured? Sus."

Hopefully, whatever injury Timberlake is nursing isn't too bad because his next show is later in the week. He's scheduled to bring sexy back to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on October 11.