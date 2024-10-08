All about Angelina Jolie's alleged romantic interest, Akala

Angelina Jolie may have found a new romance after her highly publicized divorce and legal battle with Brad Pitt. The actress is currently focused on her entertainment projects, activism, and being a present mother to her six children. Amid her busy schedule, rumors have been circulating about a potential romance with Akala, a British rapper who has reportedly caught her attention for his great personality.

Born on December 1, 1983, Kingslee James McLean Daley, his real name, has stood out for his career as a singer, with a debut album in May 2006 and specialized in music. Behind that milestone are years of struggle and work, releasing singles independently and capturing the public's attention with his rhythm.

© Dave J Hogan Akala attends the MOBO Awards at First Direct Arena on November 4, 2015 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

What characterizes Akala from other rappers is his artistic versatility. In addition to having five studio albums, two EPs, and a quintet of mixtapes to date, he stands out in the world of letters thanks to his talents as an author and poet.

In 2018, he published Natives: Race and Class in the Ruins of Empire, a memoir analyzing social class and racism. In 2019, he released The Dark Lady, a novel about the life of an orphan teenager with recurring dreams about a mysterious woman. In addition to being a bestseller, the story has had a reprint, with which Akala continues to travel around the world.

The artist is also a reporter and has written pieces for The Guardian, Huffington Post, and The Independent, as well as giving talks at the Oxford Union and TEDx talks.

However, one characteristic that could have caught Angelina's attention is his activism and social entrepreneur work. The singer has led innovative arts, education, and music projects in Africa, India, Australia, and New Zealand.

© Andy Sheppard Akala performs on stage at The Scala on August 25, 2009 in London, England. (Photo by Andy Sheppard/Redferns)

He is the founder of The Hip-Hop Shakespeare Company, an organization dedicated to examining the relationship between contemporary music and William Shakespeare's works and bringing young people closer to classical literature. Akala and Angelina were seen together for the first time in December 2023, when they shared a dinner at a restaurant in Milan.

Although Angelina is usually very private about her personal life, love seems too beautiful to keep hidden. This may be why she has subtly allowed glimpses of her connection with him to be seen. At the end of September, she shared a photo of Akala in a post from her studio, Atelier Jolie.

While the photo was part of a gallery showcasing the best moments of an interview night between Jolie and musician Mustafa, this particular photo caught the public's attention. Many saw it as a subtle way of letting them know that Akala is a part of the actress's life.

© Dimitrios Kambouris Angelina Jolie attends the "Maria" screening during the 62nd New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on September 29, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for FLC)

The rumors started circulating a week ago, just before the 62nd New York Film Festival. Angelina Jolie and Akala were spotted leaving the Atelier together. Jolie's son, Pax, was also with them and later posed with his mother on the red carpet at the event, along with Zahara and Maddox, Jolie's other children. Jolie was there to present her film, Maria. For the event, Angelina wore a white vintage dress by Madame Grès.

The sleeveless dress had a plunging neckline and a long pleated skirt, giving her an elegant look. So far, neither Angelina nor Akala have commented on the rumors linking them romantically. However, their public appearances together are becoming more frequent. They were also seen together at the Venice Film Festival a few weeks ago.