Don Francisco reacts to Marcello Hernandez's 'SNL' parody of 'Sábado Gigante'

Two of the most legendary shows in entertainment collided thanks to Marcello Hernandez's parody of Sábado Gigante in the October 5 episode of Saturday Night Live. The American comedy show presented a sketch in which Hernandez interpreted Don Francisco.

In the play, Nate Bargatze portrays a random audience member participating in a contest similar to Sábado Gigante's game of challenges and questions. After wrongly answering the questions, the iconic Chacal de la Trompeta, the Latino show's mascot, plays his loud trumpet to inform the participant he has failed in the game. "The chacal making it to SNL was not in my 2024 cards," a person wrote on Instagram. "When my adult SNL life meets my childhood sabado gigante life. This sketch was everything!" a second fan added.

Hours after the show's episode aired, Don Francisco, who broke records for hosting the Spanish-language show for 53 years, took to social media to react to the humorous skit. "I want to thank 'Saturday Night Live' and Marcello Hernandez for bringing back those special moments of our beloved 'Sábado Gigante.' It was not only a great television show, but it was also much more a meeting point for families and our Hispanic community. Thanks to the unconditional support of the public, we closed that chapter almost ten years ago, but the love and respect for what we built together remains as alive as ever. Thank you for so much!" the TV giant wrote.

Sábado Gigante, which translates to "Giant Saturday," premiered on TV in 1962 and became the longest-running variety show in television history, captivating audiences for over five decades. Hosted by the legendary Don Francisco, whose real name is Mario Luis Kreutzberger, the show was a spectacular blend of contests, comedy sketches, musical performances, and interviews with notable figures, including politicians and celebrities.

The iconic three-hour show was a staple on Univision and Hispanic households, captivating audiences every Saturday at 8:00 p.m. The show's format included new episodes produced weekly, with a remarkable absence of reruns and only occasional preemptions for special programming, such as the annual 24-hour telethon, Teletón USA, which Don Francisco hosted since its inception in 2012.

After an incredible 53-year run, Univision announced on April 17, 2015, that "Sábado Gigante" would end. The final episode, titled "Sábado Gigante: Hasta Siempre" ("Giant Saturday: Farewell" or "Gigantic Saturday: Farewell"), aired on September 19, 2015, marking the end of an era for the beloved show.

© Rodrigo Varela Host Don Francisco speaks onstage at Univision's "Sabado Gigante" Finale at Univision Studios on September 19, 2015 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images)

Following the conclusion of Sábado Gigante, Don Francisco continued to grace the screen with his presence, hosting several programs, including "Don Francisco Te Invita" and "Reflexiones," where he showcased his enduring charisma and talent, leaving an indelible mark on the world of entertainment.