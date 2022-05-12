Don Francisco is making a docuseries tracking the influence of Latinos in the U.S.

Don Francisco, whose real name is Mario Kreutzberger, is making a docuseries. The show will be called “Gigante” and will track the history of “Sabado Gigante,” the longest-running program on Univision and a landmark for Latino television.

©GettyImages



“Sabado Gigante” concluded in 2015 after being on air for over 50 years.

To get the job done, Don Francisco partnered up with filmmakers Alex Fumero and Kareem Tabsch, who previously worked on the series “Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado.” “Gigante” will be made up of four episodes and will stream on Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America, and Disney+ in all other territories.

Per Deadline, the series will focus on the legacy of Latino immigrants in America, going over four distinct eras in the country and how they influenced and shaped it on multiple levels. The documentary will have access to “Sabado Gigante”’s repertoire of episodes and will feature interviews with some of the world’s leading celebrities and personalities, all highlighting how the show became a pivotal influence in the U.S.

“I’m at a time in my life where it is more interesting looking backward,” said Don Francisco in a statement. “Where I have the full perspective of not only my 60 years as a professional but also where I’m able to fully analyze Don Francisco and Sabado Gigante’s record-breaking run and what it meant to so many people. I’m beyond happy to have the opportunity to tell the story with this amazing team and thankful to Onyx for helping us bring our show to a brand new audience.”

©GettyImages



Don Francisco and Juan Gabriel at the Billboard Latin Music Awards.

The filmmakers behind the project have found great success with their previous series, which went into the life of Walter Mercado and explored his influence in the LGBTQ community and in Latinos all over the world.

“Hispanics. Latinos. Latinx. Whatever you may call us or whatever we may call ourselves, so few people understand who we are and where we came from — including us,” said Tabsch of his new series. “Gigante is the definitive Latino origin story told through the lens of Sabado Gigante, one of the most beloved programs in the Spanish-speaking world and a staple in all our homes. The series will tell how a Chilean Jewish immigrant in Miami managed to shape the way that millions of other immigrants from dozens of nationalities across the Western Hemisphere identified themselves, bringing us all closer together and forever changing the face of the United States and Latin America in the process.”

Don Francisco is a Chilean TV personality who has amassed great success, having a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Emmys, and all sorts of recognitions. “Sabado Gigante” holds the record Guinness as the longest running variety program on TV.