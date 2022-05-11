A Walter Mercado TV series is in the works and we can’t wait

A new Walter Mercado series might soon reach our screens. 3pas Studios is teaming up with Mercado’s estate to discuss potential series, ranging from scripted to unscripted programs that look into Mercado’s legacy and impact.

Walter Mercado was an incredibly popular figure in Latin America and the United States.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Eugenio Derbez’s production company, 3pas Studios, has met with Mercado’s estate, Shanti LLC, to develop various programs’ discussing Mercado and his influence as a cultural and LGBTQ+ icon. “I can think of no better partners than 3Pas Studios and A Really Good Home Pictures to present Walter’s life to the generations that loved him and those to come,” said Theodore B. Gekis, who manages Mercado’s estate. “Although Walter has passed on, his message about self-empowerment, self-acceptance and our interconnectedness with the universe live on in humankind and need to be celebrated daily. Love, spirituality, generosity and goodwill are universal, and become more and more relevant with each passing day. Walter was a man ahead of his time, and the time has come for the rest of us to catch up with him.”

Derbez also shared a statement of his company’s involvement, exlplaining how honored and excited he is to be involved. “I have always deeply admired Walter and am personally thrilled to have the opportunity to honor his legacy of love, hope and positivity,” he said. 3pas Studios is a bilingual company, known for producing projects like the Apple TV series “Acapulco” and the upcoming film “The Valet,” which stars Derbez and Samara Weaving.

Walter Mercado has been the source of inspiration for different series in the past, most recently, in the Netflix documentary “Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado.” The show had interviews with Mercado himself where he discussed his career, his life, and the reason why he chose to steer clear of the spotlight after amassing great success.

Walter Mercado started off his career in Puerto Rico as a dancer and actor, later on becoming a TV personality known throughout Latin America for his astrological predictions, amazing outfits, and contagious positivity. He passed away in 2019.