Walter Mercado’s collections, jeweles, capes and more will soon be auctioned

It‘s been over 2 years since Walter Mercado Salina passed away and now fans around the world will get the opportunity to own some of the charismatic astrologer’s belongings. According to his niece Betty Mercado, there will be a special event where some of the belongings used in his work will be auctioned off to the public. “[Walter] always said that he was eternal, that he would never die,” said his niece Betty.

Betty explained a British company named Bonham‘s house is taking over the bidding war. The company is dedicated to the sale of art and antiques and all the belongings in the auction will come from Walter’s home. Some of these items include:

Tarot decks

Several capes including the silk satin and embroideredd old garment that was part of the exhibition on his life in Miami and the documentary “Mucho Mucho Amor: La Leyenda de Walter Mercado.” “Most of what goes up for auction is the capes,” explained Betty.

The famous carved mahogany throne used during his television broadcasts

Silver coins by Spanish artist Salvador Dalí

A sculpture of the Hindu goddess Ganesha

Jewels: including one of his favorite 14-carat rings with amethyst, aquamarines, and diamonds. The Pisces favored the ring because it had aquamarine, which was his birthstone.





The actor and dancer was also known as ‘Shanti Ananda’ and gained fame as an astrologer on Univision and was an avid collector of unique pieces. His other belongings have already been distributed among the family or have a future home on public display. In addition to the auction, his family chose several of his items to be sent to the Smithsonian Museum in Washington.

His family made a point to let people know that the reason for the auction is not money. “Money is not our motive, he left us quite well” Betty explained. “We are more pleased that that other part of him reaches the whole world. People can have something of him, and appreciate it,” she noted. “His legacy is that of love. Of peace and love, he was a being full of love. He loved humanity,” Betty added of her uncle.

It’s not just his collection for sale. Walter’s house was put up on the market this year in January. Although the property is large, it‘s not big enough to become a museum. “It had architectural barriers to be able to transform it. You couldn’t make a museum and it was too big for any of us to live there,” Betty explained to PEOPLE.