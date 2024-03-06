Watch Colman Domingo in his new movie ‘Sing Sing’

Colman Domingo is one of our most exciting actors. Following his performance in “Rustin,” which earned him his first Oscar nomination, and his work in “The Color Purple,” Domingo is now starring in “Sing Sing.”

Colman Domingo at The Independent Spirit Awards

“Sing Sing” is an A24 film based on the Rehabilitation Through the Arts program at Sing Sing, a maximum security prison located in Ossining, New York. The film follows the leader of the theater troupe, played by Domingo, as he puts on a performance while also seeking for parole. The movie features a cast made up of Paul Raci, who won the Oscar a couple of years ago, and various actors that were previously incarcerated.

The film is directed by Greg Kwedar, who also co-wrote the script with Clint Bentley and Brent Buell. You can check out the full trailer below.

Domingo has had an incredible year. After decades of working in multiple TV shows and films in supporting roles, his career has finally taken a turn, becoming the first Afro-Latino man to be nominated for best actor at the Oscars. He’s also the second out gay man to be nominated for playing a gay character.

“I’m overjoyed,” he said in an interview with Vanity Fair, where he was featured on cover of The Hollywood Issue alongside Pedro Pascal, Bradley Cooper, Natalie Portman, and more. “I feel like it’s settling in my body that now I have this moniker for the rest of my life—that I’m attached to this organization that I respect, that I’ve been a member of. Especially in the leading-man category, that’s extraordinary.”

Colman Domingo discusses ‘Euphoria’ season 3

Domingo recently discussed “Euphoria,” which is expected at some point soon. In a profile with GQ, Domingo discussed the awaited third season and revealed why it’s taking so long to be made. He shared that the series showrunner and writer, Sam Levinson, is currently in the process of rewriting it. “[Sam is] a person who writes and rewrites and writes and rewrites again, because I think he’s wrestling with what’s important,” Domingo said. “He’s responding immediately to what the ills of the world are.”

