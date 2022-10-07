What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this week - Oct 7

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms every week. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.

Hellraiser (Hulu)

As Halloween season kicks off, streamers are lining up some of the most anticipated horror movies of the year. Few home releases are as awaited as “Hellraiser,” a reboot of Clive Barker’s ‘80s classic. The series revolves around bad people, sex, and the alien Cenobites; a race of beings obsessed with torture and pain, boasting some of the world’s most terrifying and vibrant designs. The reboot stars Jaime Clayton as pinhead and Odessa A’zion as the unfortunate person who finds the iconic mystery box.

Werewolf by Night (Disney+)

Marvel’s very first Horror project is here. “Werewolf by Night” stars Gael García Bernal, a werewolf who finds himself in a monster hunter gathering in an undeclarared era, hunting monsters and pretending to be something he’s not.

Derry Girls (Netflix)

The last season of “Derry Girls” is finally available on Netflix. The show, set in Ireland in the ‘90s, follows a group of five close friends as they grow up in the midst of political and societal turmoil. The series is hilarious and poignant, with a cast of talented actors that will likely move on to bigger things.

Catherine Called Birdy (Prime Video)