Gerard Piqué shares a photo with Clara Chía amid Shakira’s ‘Soltera’ success

Shakira has been making being single look like a blast with the release of her latest track, "Soltera." The song is all about self-love and independence, and she made it clear she's having a great time following her messy split from Gerard Piqué. Amid all the hype around the song, her ex shared a rare photo with his girlfriend, Clara Chía.

Over the weekend, Piqué took to Instagram to share a galley from his recent trip to Abu Dhabi, where he attended an NBA District basketball event. In the mix was a photo of him and the woman in the middle of their breakup admiring the painting Yellow, Red, Blue by Russian artist Vasily Kandinsky at the Louvre Abu Dhabi.

While the soccer player may have just really appreciated their moment in the museum, the post is filled with commenters suspecting he had motives when he shared the photo, considering the last time he did that on Instagram was over a year ago. "He always reappears when Shakira has a hit" and "Clearly, he has to show up whenever Shaki releases something new otherwise no one remembers him," read some of the liked comments.

Others pointed to how much Shakira, who is soon going on tour, has been thriving since the split. "Since Shakira’s been on her own, she’s risen like a phoenix. With him, she was dimmed. And look at how radiant she is now. Sometimes we don’t understand the unexpected changes in our lives, but time gives us the answers," someone wrote.

Though Shakira’s been romantically linked to celebs like Lewis Hamilton and Lucien Laviscount, she’s officially still single - and from her song’s lyrics, loving it. "You can have your say, but I have the right to misbehave to have a good time. I'm free now, and now I can do whatever I want. It's great being single, with a view of the sea from the hotel. I get turned on with just one cocktail. I put on very little clothing to show my skin," she sings.

As for the rest of Pique's trip, he enjoyed time on the court as posed with stars like Ronaldinho, Iker Casillas, and Luis Figo. He also posted a solo picture walking among the beautiful columns in the Sheikh Zayed Mosque, the largest in the UAE.