Kelly Ripa "irritates" Mark Consuelos after kicking him in the crotch

Mark Consuelos didn't need a cup of coffee on Tuesday because his wife, Kelly Ripa, ruffled his feathers on her own. The power couple has been participating in challenges on their show Live with Kelly & Mark, but their attempt at a viral Titanic TikTok trick ended with Consuelos in pain, "irritated" at his wife.

© Live With Kelly and Mark via IG The couple has been putting their bodies on the line for entertainment

The challenge involves recreating a scene from James Cameron's 1997 iconic Titanic, and Ripa attempted to stand on Consuelos' thighs as he held her from behind. They attempted it on air but explained that they had already failed before the show started. "We came in early today to try this," Ripa said, adding, "It didn't go well.”

They showed a video of another couple doing the impressive trick when Consuelos said, "See how she pushed on the thighs?" Apparently, the host had a hard time finding his thighs and went right up his crotch. "Might I say that one of us got very irritated with the other one of us. Not going to name names. Not going to name names, but somebody got irritated with me," she told the audience.

Mark, who recently honored his "sexy" wife, defended himself, saying, “I wasn't irritated with you. You've just got to put the feet on the thighs, not in the middle part." Ripa pointed to Consuelos' thighs as the reason, “I don't know where your thighs go. Your thighs don't seem reachable.” “I kick up into your crotch,” the mother of three continued.

Thankfully, they successfully completed the trick, giving Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet a run for their money.

Ripa and Mark are one of the strongest couples in Hollywood and have been married since 1996. They share sons Michael, 27, Joaquin, 21, and Lola, 23. Live with Kelly & Mark has become a platform for one of Hollywood's favorite couples to share their hilarious stories.

Mark snitching on Ripa for kicking him in the groin isn't the first time they've aired each other out. Ripa recently revealed that when their boys were younger, Mark took one of them to a Hooters while on a playdate with another dad.