Kelly Ripa hilariously reveals that Mark Consuelos took their young son to Hooters

Father-son bonding is always important, but Kelly Ripa had some opinions about Mark Consuelos' decision to take one of their sons to Hooters for a "playdate." The couple is always sharing insight into their daily lives as hosts on “Live with Kelly and Mark” and on Tuesday, she opened the can of chicken wings.

Hooters is a bit of an iconic location, and Consuelos, who spent time growing up in Tampa, Florida, said he was "proud" the restaurant, known for its world-famous Hooters Style chicken wings, opened its doors in 1983, in the same state.

That's when a flashback came rolling through Ripa's mind. “I remember when you took our son to Hooters!” she shouted. Consuelos' first reaction was denial saying, “No, no, no." The 53-year-old didn't let up, explaining her son “was having a playdate with his friends" when Mark and the other father stopped at the establishment.

Their audience started laughing, and Ripa kept going with the details, saying they came home smelling like evidence. She revealed they "reeked of cigarette smoke." “I was like, ‘Did you guys sit in the smoking section?’ They were like, ‘The whole place was the smoking section,'” she remembered.

Consuelos then finally shared his side of the story, "to be fair, we went on a dad and kid playdate," he said. While he assured it's not his go-to hangout spot he blamed the other child’s father, who was driving. “It was solidified by the fact he said, ‘We’re gonna go take the kids out to eat chicken wings.’ I said, ‘Sure.’ He was driving, and then we pulled into Hooters.”

Regardless of whose idea it was, it was an unforgettable experience for everyone involved. The couple, who have been married since 1996, share sons Michael, 27, Joaquin, 21, and Lola, 23, who has been making headlines with her boyfriend. They did not reveal which son came back smelling like an ash tray.