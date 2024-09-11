Donnie Wahlberg shares exciting news about a 'Blue Bloods' reunion

Devoted fans of Blue Bloods are in for a treat because the cast is getting back together for PaleyFest in New York. The show was canceled in November, devastating viewers after 14 years of police procedural drama. Donnie Wahlberg, who starred as Danny Reagan, a seasoned NYPD detective and Iraq War veteran, confirmed the news on Instagram.

© IG: @donniewahlberg

Sharing a photo of the promotion to Instagram, the singer and actor revealed it's taking place on October 17, and he will be joined by the entire cast: Tom Selleck, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Vanessa Ray, Len Cariou, Marisa Ramirez, and Kevin Wade.

The CBS show revolves around the Reagan family, a multigenerational clan of Irish-American Catholics in New York City with a long history in law enforcement. The actors will say goodbye with an advance screening of one of its final episodes followed by a conversation with the cast and creative team, according to the official PaleyFest website.

© Noam Galai Will Estes, Vanessa Ray, Sami Gayle, Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan and Marisa Ramirez attends the "Blue Bloods" screening during PaleyFest NY 2017 at The Paley Center for Media

Part two of season 14 premieres the following day, October 18, on CBS, and the eight episodes will air weekly. While the show was canceled there could be something coming in the future.

At a New Kids on the Block concert in August, Donnie told the crowd "something awesome" could be in the works. "We filmed the apparent last season of Blue Bloods, and it'll air starting in October. Maybe there'll be something else after that," he said. "I don't know anything officially yet, but there are things in the works. So maybe something awesome will happen. You know I'll do things after Blue Bloods no matter what."

Donnie filmed his last episode in June, and he reflected on the cancellation on Instagram. "I’ve taken this walk thousands of times in 14 years and it was a teary final walk from the Blue Bloods dinner scene, last week. More so than I could have ever imagined. Of course some sad tears — but mostly tears of immense humility," he wrote in the caption.

A milestone for Donnie

His announcement comes after he celebrated his 10th wedding anniversary with his wife, Jenny McCarthy. They renewed their vows at Hotel Baker in St. Charles, Illinois, where they said "I do" on Aug. 31, 2014. They shared a fun clip on Instagram changing into their matching outfits for the ceremony.