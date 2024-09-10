Jorge Ramos receives support from his eldest daughter and his ex-wife, after his departure from Univision

Jorge Ramos made one of the toughest decisions of his career on Monday, September 9, when he chose to step back and leave Univision after 40 years at the network, which he considers his "second home." The journalist has already spoken about his departure, and his closest circle has shown support with messages of encouragement. His partner, Chiquinquirá Delgado, expressed her solidarity, while his eldest daughter, Paola Ramos, dedicated an emotional post on social media, stating she is "more than proud of her father." Even Gina Montaner, Paola's mother, and Ramos' first ex-wife, joined in with well wishes for the communicator as he embarks on a new professional journey.

© @paoramos

"I am beyond proud of my father @jorgeramosnews. Today, after 38 years of co-anchoring the Univision newscast, @jorgeramosnews announced that he will be leaving the network at the end of the year," reads the first part of Paola's post, who has followed in her father's footsteps as a journalist.

© @paoramos

"For decades, Univision has not only been consistently the number one Spanish-language newscast in the country, but they also built trust with millions and millions of Latinos and immigrant families. They became a trusted voice, a friendly voice; they told stories no one else told; they pressured politicians to speak to Latinos when traditional media wouldn't; they were never afraid to hold those in power accountable -- presidents, dictators, and… even those within their own company," she wrote.

In her post, Jorge Ramos' eldest daughter made a special mention of her father's colleagues, who over time have become his friends and colleagues within the industry. "Univision and millions of Latinos grew up together, slowly transforming into the most powerful voices in the United States. @jorgeramosnews @iliacalderon @mariaesalinas @tererodrigueztv @lourdes_delrio @collinsoficial ….and every person in front of and behind the camera was part of the generation that did that. What a privilege it has been for me to grow up alongside this giant. End of an era and beginning of a new one," concluded the communicator.

Paola's post included a series of photos and videos: the first was a video of her father discussing his departure from the network, the second a screenshot from an English-language outlet announcing the news, the third a portrait of her father, and the last two featured him with his colleagues Ilia Calderón and María Elena Salinas.

Gina Montaner joins in the good wishes for her ex-husband and colleague

Gina Montaner, Paola's mother and Ramos' ex-wife, also shared her good wishes for Ramos in his new chapter outside of Univision, commending the work of other renowned journalists and dear friends with whom Ramos has worked over the years.

© @paoramos

'Chiqui' Delgado and her daughter Marielena also expressed their support

© @chiqui_delgado

His partner 'Chiqui' Delgado commented on Paola’s post, saying, "You have the best, most honest, and brave dad, Paolis #soproud." Meanwhile, her daughter Marielena Dávila, from Delgado’s relationship with Guillermo Dávila, added her own supportive message for Ramos, who has become a father figure to her and her younger sister, Carlota Valentina Sarcos, stating: "The best, ever."