‘Chiqui’ Delgado opens up about her marriage with Jorge Ramos: “I'm more married than anyone.”

Chiquinquirá ‘Chiqui’ Delgado and Jorge Ramos Desiguales, Chiqui candidly shared her thoughts on her marriage and relationship with Jorge Ramos.

The Venezuelan host made an appearance as the special guest on Univision's show this week while Adamari López is off filming the new season of ¿Quién Caerá?. Together with Migbelis Castellanos, Amara 'La Negra', Karina Banda, and Dr. Nancy, she shared insights about her life with the renowned journalist, despite not being married.

© Alexander Tamargo

"Absolutely," Chiqui responded when Migbelis asked if she recommends couples living together without being married. "(Marriage) is a personal choice. Being married is more than just a piece of paper," she said.

Chiqui confidently stated that she feels "more married than anyone," even without a legal document tying her to Ramos. She emphasized, "It's about commitment," a viewpoint shared by her colleagues on the show.

© Gustavo Caballero

Chiquinquirá Delgado and Jorge Ramos' Wedding

In 2011, the presenter and journalist openly acknowledged their relationship. She had just divorced Daniel Sarcos, with whom she shares her second daughter, Carlota. Moreover, Ramos was no stranger to complex relationships, having gone through two divorces himself by 2005.

In 2014, Chiquinquirá and Jorge made a big move by having a symbolic wedding ceremony in India, as she told journalist and producer Luz María Doria. They got engaged during a romantic trip to Paris, where Jorge surprised her with a gorgeous engagement ring. Excited about their decision, they’ve built a lovely family together, which includes Chiquinquirá's daughters, María Elena Dávila and Carlota, along with Jorge's kids, Paola and Nicolás.