Jorge Ramos praises Chiquinquirá Delgado and opens up about his family life like never before

Since the beginning of their relationship in 2011, Jorge Ramos and Chiquinquirá Delgado have built a family life that has gradually become a personal refuge they protect entirely. That is why the Mexican journalist and the Venezuelan presenter rarely share details of their personal lives.

However, their joy at home has made them reveal some aspects of their romance. Jorge expressed overflowing joy, considering Chiquinquirá a true “national treasure.”

Jorge Ramos spoke openly about his life in a conversation with Alejandro Chabán. They discussed his journalism career and delved into his personal life, particularly his relationship with Chiquinquirá. Ramos spoke fondly of Chiquinquirá, describing her as a national treasure. He emphasized that she has brought love, stability, and an unexpected family into his life since they embarked on a journey together.

“I entered this relationship with Paola and Nicolás, and she entered it with Carlota and María Elena,” he explained. This refers to the children they had with their ex-partners. She divorced Daniel Sarcos, the father of her daughter Carlota. Additionally, she had ended her love story with Guillermo Dávila years ago, with whom she had her firstborn, María Elena Dávila. “Suddenly, this Mexican-Venezuelan union becomes a new family, and it is a wonder of starting something new for both of us, supporting each other,” Ramos explains how the relationship between the families that live together has worked.

Persistent in the personal stability that Chiquinquirá gives him, the writer also assures that being with the Venezuelan is “finding what you had always sought, forgetting about doing and becoming the being.”

He never expected to form such a great family but happily embraced the new routine. “When the six of us are together, it’s something special. You arrive and finally think, ”This is what life is about,‘“ he said, expressing his happiness about this aspect of his personal life.

In his talk with Chabán, he also explained that “there is no difference” between being in love at 20 and at 60 years old. Quoting Isabel Allende, he added that at 80, love feels the same, although it is a different reaction. “You appreciate it much more because the time you have left is less. At 66, I have more past than future. At 20, you feel like you have your whole life ahead of you; at 60, true wealth and negotiations have to do with how you divide your time,” he shared.

The special affection between Jorge Ramos and Carlota, the daughter of Chiquinquirá Delgado

When Chiquinquirá entered Jorge Ramos‘ life, a three-year-old girl named Carlota arrived with her. Over time, she won his affection. Carlota is the daughter the TV host had during his marriage to Daniel Sarcos. He has watched her grow into a young woman and has become her accomplice in happy moments, such as attending concerts of her favorite artists.

Carlota not only persuaded Jorge to take her to the Taylor Swift or Bad Bunny concert but also infected him with the joy of listening to current music. It might have been on Ramos‘ playlist with her. “Carlota, Chiqui’s daughter, who is 14 years old and my daughter, has also been introducing me little by little to Taylor Swift. So I am a declared Swiftie. We have been to two concerts. I am fascinated.”

“And we also went to the Bad Bunny concert,” he commented. The pleasure also extends to the professional sphere, as Jorge is now determined to find these two great artists to interview them. In addition, he assured me that another of the people he would like to chat with as a journalist would be Pope Francis. This detail would stand out in his career, as on several occasions, he has considered himself an agnostic, that is, one who questions the existence of God.