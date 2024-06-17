Tom Brady shows off ripped abs during Father’s Day celebration

Tom Brady has been spending some quality time with his family. This time celebrating Father’s Day with his three kids, Jack, Vivian, and Benjamin. The fan-favorite athlete also decided to share a tribute to his dad Tom Brady Sr. giving a glimpse at his family life and sharing some sweet words during the special day.

The sportsman took to social media to share a message, just in time for Father’s Day; “Happy Fathers Day to my HERO, and the best role model I could have ever asked for,“ he continued. “And THANK YOU, to these kids for giving me the gift of being a father, a joy that I could have never imagined until you came into my life.”

“I hope that I can give you all that my dad gave me… unconditional love and support,” he concluded. Fans of the athlete praised him for his sweet words. He also included a photo with his parents, standing next to his mom Galynn Patricia Brady.

Tom can be seen posing with his three kids during their vacation, wearing black shorts and showing off his toned abs. “Happy Fathers Day to the father of the NFL,” one fan wrote, while someone else commented, “You are a wonderful father Tom. Happy Father’s Day papa Brady.”

Tom is always showing how proud he is of his kids, recently sharing a sweet moment with them after his latest achievement. “My kids surprised me this morning with this video, and I wanted to share it with my Patriot family too. What a ride. See you tonight New England,” he posted on Instagram.