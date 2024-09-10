Beyond the Paralympics: careers, inclusion, and breaking stereotypes

The 2024 Paris Games inspired the world with powerful feats as incredible athletes competed in their respective sports, representing their countries. After the Olympics, the Paralympics brought together over 4,400 athletes, proving that impairments are not barriers to sport with athletes like 40-year-old Gloria Zarza Guadarrama, who won the first Gold for Mexico in the F54 shot put with a top throw of 8.06 meters from her wheelchair.

© Getty Gloria Zarza Guadarrama of Mexico competes in the Women's Shot Put F54 Final

But as people begin to forget about the games for the next four years, an important question remains: how can we continue to support Paralympians and empower disabled youth who might not see themselves as an athlete?

Sport is for everyone

Becoming a Paralympian doesn't happen overnight. Participating in sports can be difficult for families, requiring resources, time, and money. For disabled children, especially in marginalized communities, the barriers can be even higher, and often, they may not even consider it an option. This is something that needs to change. "Globally, one in five youth get the physical movement they need to thrive. And for our most underserved communities, including girls and disabled children - well they're moving the least," Vanessa Garcia-Brito, Vice President of NA Communications at NIKE and our 2022 Latina Powerhouse, said at the Nike Paralympic immersion event in Paris, France.

"Similar to all underserved communities, there's a need for inclusion, right? We all want to belong, have a community, have access opportunity" Vanessa Garcia-Brito shared in an exclusive interview

While solving issues like finances and access to make sport and play available to everyone can seem impossible, there are things we can all do. One easy solution is inviting everyone to participate and listening to their needs. Coaches, administrators, mentors, friends, family, and community members need to rally around the idea that everyone can participate in sports. "People need to know. Kids need to know that they belong. And we also need to understand what those barriers are. Playing sports needs to be fun, right? If we want girls to come in, we need to design with them in mind. Those are really doable things. And the beautiful thing about youth is that if you ask them, they will tell you, yeah. So I think maybe even one of the biggest things that we can do is ask them and listen," Garcia-Brito continued.

Life after the Paralympics

For most Olympians and Paralympians, their professional careers end at a young age, and what comes next is a pressing question. "If you think about the experience of an Olympic or an elite or a paralympic athlete, sometimes you can reach the top, top, top of your career, and you're retiring by your 30s, and you've got this wealth of talent, these extraordinary skills, your whole life ahead of you," James Loduca, Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Officer at Nike, told HOLA! USA.

This ongoing challenge has inspired businesses like Nike to step in with their new initiative, GameOn. With support from the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee, it aims to provide meaningful work experience for all athletes, increase awareness, and underscore the importance of disability inclusion. It's open to everyone- Olympic athletes and Paralympic athletes are highly encouraged to apply.

© Courtesty: Nike Sarah Reinertsen, Vanessa Garcia-Brito, Sarah Hirshland, James Loduca, Dr. Cheri Blauwet

The cohort will kick off in February at their world headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon, and the 12-month program will give people developmental opportunities, professional opportunities, and exposure to experiences like inclusive design, and global marketplaces, all to advance their career goals.

Sarah Reinertsen, Paralympian and the world's first female amputee to complete the IRONMAN World Championships in Kona shared her testament when she came to the end of her professional career, "I competed in three Paralympic games, Sydney, Athens and Beijing. And while I was competing, nearing the end of my elite competitive career, as all athletes do, you really start to think about what comes next," she said at the experience.

"When I was an athlete, one thing that I, of course, loved competing, and I loved winning, but I also loved, especially in Paralympic sport, the impact that we were having on the world. And I think that's a unique thread through Paralympic athletes is that all of us know that yeah, we're there to put out our best effort and, hopefully, get on the podium, but we also know that what we're doing is changing attitudes and hearts and minds and elevating disability rights across the world. And so for me, in my journey as I was winding down my competitive career, I started to think about what comes next," the record holder continued.

© Tom Pennington Sarah Reinertsen of the United States celebrates after finishing the IRONMAN World Championships on October 13, 2018 in Kailua Kona, Hawaii.

While Reinertsen found herself as the Nike Lead Professional in Sports Marketing, the transition can be difficult. "I think we hear the success stories where athletes have been able to make that transition successfully and land a great career - a fulfilling career. But the reality is that transition is difficult, and we have good research and data to show that when athletes go through that transition it can be a pretty tough time in life. The risk of mental health symptoms increases just because athletes are really thinking about, this was my identity, what is my identity now, and what is it going to be moving forward?" she continued.

For businesses or organizations wondering how they could support Paralympic or disabled people, don't look over their application just because they have an impairment. As noted by Reinertsen, there is an "extra layer of skillset" that is effective in corporate America: "accountability, project management, financial skills, knowing how to influence in potentially a different way than what was seen as an athlete and in sport."

How coaches can be better allies

© Getty Joel de Jong of Team Netherlands, Leon Schaefer of Team Germany and Puseletso Michael Mabote of Team South Africa competes during the Men's 100m - T63

Some of the most impactful people in an athlete's life are their coaches. There is a need for youth coaches who can encourage and work with disabled youth, fostering inclusion. Paralympian, Leon Schaefer, who placed fourth in these games in the Men’s 100m T63 and the Men’s Long Jump T63, offered this advice to coaches who have an athlete with a disability: "Don't make them feel different."

"Don't make them feel like they need special treatment. When it's fresh, when it's a [new injury], treat them like you treat everyone else. And when you give them the confidence that everything is fine, they're good how they are, then you can slowly work out what might be difficult for them, what you can adapt, what you can change, what you can do in other ways" Schaefer at the Coach the Dream, Future of Youth Sports Summit

Marlou van Rhijn, a retired professional Dutch former sprinter echoed his statements, "You cannot tell me that in your community, there is no one with a disability, so make sure that they know they feel welcomed. Make sure that they know it's for them as well. And when they get there, when they come and train with you, and you're coaching these children, really keep thinking in possibilities." "Never say no. Maybe say no to yourself, but in silence, and then think of a yes. Think of how you can actually make it happen, because representation, we're doing it, but action is really up to you," she continued.

© Courtesy: Nike Vanessa Garcia-Brito, Léon Schäfer, and Marlou Van Rhijn

How You Can Be a Better Ally

We are all born into a world shaped by stereotypes and stigmas, but it's our responsibility to unlearn them and make society a more inclusive space. If you see someone with a physical or intellectual disability, welcome them. Don’t treat them differently or doubt their capabilities.

If you are a teacher, coach, or mentor, and you find yourself working with someone who has different abilities, take the initiative to educate yourself. Do some research, seek out resources, and learn how you can support and encourage them. The more informed you are, the more effectively you can create an environment where everyone feels included and valued.

© Getty Marcel Boettger and Guide Alexander Kosenkow of Team Germany, Guide Guillermo Rojo Gil and Joan Munar Martinez of Spain competes during the Men's 100m - T11

Being a good ally also means listening. Don't be afraid to ask questions, but be mindful. Focus on what individuals can do rather than what they can’t, and their strengths and potential. Acknowledge that everyone deserves the chance to succeed, and work to break down any barriers that stand in the way.

"We know winning isn't for everyone, but everybody, everybody, everybody should have the opportunity to determine that for themselves, to define what winning means to them, to reach for their greatest aspirations and to experience the human spirit, to feel the grid and beauty and boldness that exists within us all" Vanessa Garcia-Brito

Lastly, be proactive, and don't be afraid to help speak for anyone in a marginalized community. Speak up when you witness exclusion or unfair treatment. Challenge your own assumptions, and encourage others to do the same. Small actions can have a huge impact on fostering a more inclusive world where everyone, regardless of ability, is seen, heard, and empowered.