Jorge Ramos will leave Univision at the end of 2024!

After nearly 40 uninterrupted years at Univision, Jorge Ramos has decided to leave the network, as first reported by journalist Mandy Fridmann via Las Top News. Shortly after the report, Univision confirmed the news in an official statement. The statement revealed that the journalist, who has Mexican roots, will depart from the television station at the end of 2024, following the presidential elections in November.

© Getty

“After a historic 40-year tenure, Jorge Ramos Ramos will step down as co-anchor of Noticiero Univision and Al Punto following the 2024 presidential election,” the statement reads. “Ramos is one of the most respected journalists in the United States. His distinguished career, spanning 40 extraordinary years at Univision, 38 of them as co-anchor of Noticiero Univision, leaves an indelible mark on Hispanic journalism.”

The company's official statement reads as follows: "Univision News, the leading Spanish-language news and information platform in the United States, announced today that Univision and Jorge Ramos have mutually agreed not to renew their expiring contract. Ramos will leave his role as co-anchor of Noticiero Univision at the end of the year, following the 2024 United States presidential election."

"This is not a goodbye. I will continue to host Noticiero Univision until December, and then I will share my professional plans. I am deeply grateful for these four decades at Univision and very proud to be part of a team that has established solid leadership over the years," the 66-year-old journalist said in the statement.

For his part, Daniel Coronell, president of Noticias Univision, said: "I want to express my respect and gratitude to Jorge Ramos and everything he has done for Univision and the growing community we serve every day. Looking ahead to 2025 and beyond, our talented team is well prepared to continue the tradition of journalistic excellence that has always defined Noticiero Univision."

Why has the working relationship between the journalist and the television station come to an end?

According to exclusive information from Fridmann, Ramos decided to leave Univision on Monday, September 9, and shared his decision with his bosses and team before the official announcement. Fridmann reports that “something delicate” led Ramos to make this decision on his own. So far, the network has not announced who will replace him as co-anchor of the newscast alongside Ilia Calderón.

Ramos' farewell is huge. It's the network that gave him his big break 40 years ago at its Los Angeles affiliate, after leaving his native Mexico due to ongoing censorship of his voice as a journalist. Shortly after he arrived in Los Angeles, he was appointed head of Noticiero Univision, a role he held for 38 years.