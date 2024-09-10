Bad Bunny joins Adam Sandler's 'Happy Gilmore 2'

We may never see Bad Bunny as a superhero, but we are seeing him in an Adam Sandler picture! It was announced on September 10 that the singer has joined Happy Madison's Happy Gilmore sequel, which is officially in production.

Plot details surrounding the film have not been revealed, but the 1996 comedy starred Sandler as a failed hockey player who discovers he has a natural talent for golf, becoming a sensation. Julie Bowen and Christopher McDonald will reprise their roles as Virginia Venit, Sandler’s onscreen love interest, and Shooter McGavin, the film’s jealous villain.

Sandler celebrated one of the first days of production by sharing a photo on Instagram of his famous journey. “It ain’t over. The way I see it… we’ve only just begun," he captioned the post.

Kyle Newacheck, who directed the Netflix comedy Murder Mystery, will take the director's seat for the project. Sandler and Tim Herlihy wrote the screenplay and will also produce alongside Jack Giarraputo and Robert Simonds. Dennis Dugan, who directed the original Happy Gilmore, will executive produce with Judit Maull, Kevin Grady, David Bausch, and Barry Bernardi, per THR.

Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, has not shared the news with his fans but is likely excited. The artist made his debut opposite Brad Pitt in Bullet Train and starred in Gael García Bernal’s Cassandro (2023). He also joined Darren Aronofsky’s crime thriller Caught Stealing alongside Austin Butler, and has The Come Up which is in pre-production according to IMDb.

Back in 2022, Benito was set to be the first Latino Marvel character to get his own solo live-action film in El Muerto, but the film was pulled from Marvel’s release schedule. In his profile with Vanity Fair, Bad Bunny was asked about the status of El Muerto. “I don’t know what to say,” he responded, calling the situation “delicate.” His publicist later clarified, “Obviously, it’s out.”