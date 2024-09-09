Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola shares a look at her stunning vacation with her boyfriend

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' daughter, Lola, is having a great time. The 23-year-old singer shared a look at what she's been up to this past summer, showing various photos of her stunning-looking vacation days, which she spent alongside her boyfriend Cassius Kidson.

The post shows Consuelos' summer plans, which show many stunning sights and adorable animals. The post kicks off with Consuelos wearing some shorts and a colorful shirt, smiling, and tilting her head to the side at something that's going on outside of the frame. She shared photos of gorgeous sunsets by the water, delicious-looking meals, her boyfriend wearing beach clothes and helping carry a table, a soccer match, a dog, and a selfie of herself kissing a cat.

"Yum," she captioned it.

Consuelos recently returned to the US after spending nine months in London. Her parents spoke of the experience in a recent episode of "Live with Kelly and Mark," revealing that while Lola looked the same, some of their friends believed she had changed in a very specific way. "To me, she looks like Lola, she sounds like Lola, but we had a bunch of friends come over, everybody came over to see Lola, and everybody said the same thing, 'You sound so British!'" shared Kelly.

Lola supported her mom on a special outing

© Image Group LA Mark, Kelly and Lola at D23

Earlier this summer, Lola attended a special event in support of her mother. Kelly Ripa was one of this year's recipients of the Disney Legend award at D23, attending the show alongside Lola and Mark. Lola wore a wine-red jumpsuit while her mother wore a black dress with white dots, and her dad wore a classic tux.

In her speech, Ripa shared that she owed some of the greatest things in her life to Disney, including her "smoking hot husband" husband and her three kids: Lola, Michael, 27, and Joaquin, 21. The two met on the set of "All of My Children," the soap opera