Lola Consuelos shares photos with her boyfriend; Kelly Ripa calls him the 'chicest'

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa's daughter, Lola Consuelos, is in love! The 23-year-old aspiring singer has gone Instagram official with her boyfriend, Cassius Kidston, sharing a gallery of adorable snaps for his 25th birthday.

"Twenty five has never looked this handsome!!! I’ll never want to know a day without you," she wrote in the caption. It seems things are very serious between the couple because judging by Lola's caption, she wants this to be a forever kind of love. The birthday man responded to the sweet set in the comments writing "To many more years together. l love you," adding a sea otter emoji. Ripa must approve of her daughter's boyfriend because she showered him with a special compliment, writing, "Happy birthday to the chicest of the chic!."

The young couple has been living their best life together. In the gallery were photos of them in matching "pooch" and "smooch" sweaters while a stunning backdrop that looks like a vacation home somewhere tropical. They also enjoyed scenic bike rides together and had fun getting dressed up for some fancy nights. Cass seems like a normal guy away from the spotlight with a private profile.

Like her boyfriend, Lola also recently celebrated her birthday, turning 23 on June 16. She graduated from New York University in 2023 and has been putting her all into music. The aspiring singer recently went viral with her Sabrina Carpenter "Espresso" cover, and she followed up with a second, this time to her hit song, "Please Please Please."

Lola, who also plays the keyboard, has been releasing music pretty low-key. While her parents could probably help her produce huge music videos, the releases on YouTube have only come with cover art.

But they have been there as a critic. Following the release of her song “Paranoia Silverlining” in 2022, she told PEOPLE, “My parents are the last people to sugarcoat anything when it comes to my singing. They are going to tell me if it sounds bad! So when I saw they had a good reaction and liked it, I felt reassured.”