Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' daughter Lola joins her for a very special honor

Kelly Ripa is officially a Disney Legend. The talk show host was one of 14 inducted in a star-studded ceremony on Sunday, August 11, and she had the support of her husband, Mark Conseulos, and their middle child, Lola Consuelos.
The trio posed on the red carpet for the D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event weekend and were dressed to impress with lovely smiles on their face. The 23-year-old singer looked classy in a maroon halter dress with her hair in a sleek low ponytail. Her parents looked just as fashionable with the Disney Legend wearing a black and white polka dot dress, and her dad in a suit.
During her speech, Ripa, who met her husband on the set of All My Children, said she owed "everything" to the Walt Disney Company both personally and professionally, noting that's how she met her "smoking hot husband," per People. The couple met in 1995 when Mark filmed a screen test with her.
She went on to joke they "made" their three children "right backstage in the Disney labs." The couple shares Lola and her brothers Michael, 27, and Joaquin, 21, who were not in attendance.
Along with Ripa, Miley Cyrus, Steve Ditko, Colleen Atwood, Angela Bassett, Martha Blanding, James L. Brooks, Mark Henn, Frank Oz, James Cameron, Jamie Lee Curtis, Harrison Ford, Joe Rohde, and John Williams were named Disney Legends.