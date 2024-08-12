Miley Cyrus sends an emotional shout out to 'Hannah Montana'; 'She made Miley in so many ways'

Miley Cyrus has come a long way. The musician was recently awarded the Disney Legend Award at D23, prompting a touching speech where she opened up about her experiences as a performer, including her work as "Hannah Montana," the TV series that launched her to fame.

© John Shearer Miley Cyrus performing at the Grammys

D23 was hosted this past August 11th. It was a special occasion, with the show making Cyrus the youngest recipient ever to get the Disney Legend award.

“I’m definitely going to cry,” said Cyrus onstage, per The Hollywood Reporter. "I’m gonna let everybody get on a little Disney Legend secret. I’m the one that tells you what you’re not supposed to know. And what I want to say is that legends get scared, too. I’m scared right now, but the difference is we do it anyway, and all of you can do that every single day. It’s legendary to be afraid and do it anyway. There is no such thing as failure when you try.”

Cyrus then discussed the hit series "Hannah Montana," where she played the titular role for five years starting when she was 13 years old. “I stand here still proud to have been Hannah Montana because she made Miley in so many ways,” she said. “This award is dedicated to Hannah and all of her amazing, loyal fans, and to everyone who has made my dream a reality. To quote the legend herself, ‘This is the life.’”

© Jesse Grant Miley Cyrus played Hannah Montana for five years

Cyrus recalled her first-ever performance

In her speech, Cyrus remembered her first-ever performance, which was featured on "Hannah Montana" and was supposed to be a sold-out show. “They gave away tickets at the Glendale mall where I would have my first free concert," Cyrus explained.

"The first song I opened with was titled “This Is the Life,” which of course no one knew, because in reality I was a little girl in a blonde wig at the mall with a big dream,” she said. “But in my heart I was Hannah Montana, and I was so proud to be.”