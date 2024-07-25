Miley Cyrus and her mom Tish look unbothered after Billy Ray's shocking recording

Billy Ray Cyrus may have hoped for a reconciliation with his daughter, Miley Cyrus, but after audio of him was leaked this week, that might be difficult. On Wednesday, Daily Mail shared shocking recordings of him ranting at his soon-to-be ex-wife Firerose, but his hate fire wasn't just directed at her; Miley and his first wife, Tish Cyrus, took some digs.

© Getty Better days between Billy Ray Cyrus, Miley Cyrus, and Tish Cyrus in 2019

Billy Ray's tirade was bizarre as he talks in the third person. He called his Hannah Montana costar a "skank," saying, "Everyone knows that devil's a skank." He also referred to the mother of his three children "s**t." The recording would make any family gathering awkward. Hours after the news, the "7 Things" singer seemingly responded.

While the 31-year-old singer did not directly respond to the audio, pictures say a thousand words. Taking to X, the artist shared four photos in a bathrobe, one of which included her mom. The duo had radiant smiles as they embraced and posed for the camera.

Miley and her mom's allegiance has been evident since their divorce in 2022. In a recent interview, she said her mom is the parent who raised her and that she inherited her narcissism from her father.

Billy Ray still has a close relationship with their daughter Noah Cyrus, even taking advice from her amid his divorce. The family seems to be split because the 24-year-old singer has been making headlines with her mom after allegations that she dated her new husband, Dominic Purcell, first.

If there were doubts that Billy Ray was the man on the recording, it disappeared when the 62-year-old singer confirmed it was him. He shared a story on his Instagram story, "Hell yeah I was at my wit's end," he wrote, addressing the part of the recording where he was yelling at Firerose. In the expletive-filled rant, he called her a selfish "f***ing b***h."

Billy Ray Cyrus responds to the recording

"I just knew something wasn't right. That was before I knew she was David Hodges' ex-wife. That's before I knew her parent's last name. I had no idea she was arrested for felony residential burglary," he continued in his statement.

"I saw before my very own eyes, everything I thought I knew about her was a life. She was trying to take over my career, my life and usurp the Cyrus name for own gain," the "Achy Breaky" the singer added. He finished his statement with, "See you in court."