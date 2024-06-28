Billy Ray Cyrus takes advice from his daughter Noah Cyrus amid divorce

Billy Ray Cyrus is looking for support from his daughters. The musician recently filed for divorce from Firerose and has been showing his love and appreciation for his family, including Miley Cyrus, who Billy revealed to be very proud of following her recent success after her Grammy wins and multiple accolades.

This time Billy took to social media to show love for his daughter Noah Cyrus, and revealed that he has been taking advice from the 24-year-old artist, making a direct reference to one of her fan-favorite songs. “I’m so proud of this little girl,” he wrote on Instagram, sharing a throwback photo with Noah. "Love my daddy so much," she responded in the comments.

© Emma McIntyre

“Noah has grown into an incredible young lady," he said, adding that she has a lot of wisdom to share in her music. "Sometimes you gotta take your daughter’s advice and just ‘Stand Still,’” he wrote about his duet with her, which was released in 2022 as part of her album 'The Hardest Part.'

© GettyImages Tish Cyrus, Noah Cyrus, Miley Cyrus, Billy Ray Cyrus and Brandi Cyrus

"Hey Guys!!! I’ve been reading all of the comments about Stand Still and Noah. I love the song too! I hope everyone is having a great Friday. Peace, Love and Light!" he shared on Instagram in a different post.

Billy went on to share part of the lyrics, seemingly opening up about a difficult moment in his life. “Just stand still, oh / As you get older it gets harder to change / You might find yourself with just your shame / But it’s not over / It’s all gonna be OK.”

