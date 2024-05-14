Noah Cyrus’ special message to her mom Tish amid family drama

Noah Cyrus is shutting down all rumors about family drama. The 24-year-old singer decided to share a celebratory message for her mother’s birthday, amid speculation surrounding family issues following Tish’s wedding with actor Dominic Purcell.

“Happy birthday Mom,” Noah shared on social media, posting a photo from her childhood, where she can be seen holding her mom’s arm while she poses with a birthday cake and lit candles. Just last month an insider said to People magazine that Noah was still “offended” by her mom’s marriage with the actor.

The family drama started after it was pointed out that Noah did not attend the wedding in August 2023. Fast forward to March 2024, a source revealed to People that the reason behind it involved an alleged past romance between the singer and the actor.

“Noah and Dominic were seeing each other in a friends-with-benefits way, off and on. They stopped seeing each other and then Tish started something up,” the insider explained, adding that “Tish knew he had been seeing Noah.”

©GettyImages



Tish Cyrus, Noah Cyrus, Miley Cyrus, Billy Ray Cyrus and Brandi Cyrus

The insider went on to say that the singer’s mom “never gave Noah the chance to talk about all of this.” When it comes to Miley, the source explained to the publication that she had “no idea” about what caused the family drama and decided to “confront” Tish about it after rumors started.

“She thinks it’s a strange situation, but she loves her mom and wants her to be happy,” the source said about Miley and Tish. The acclaimed musician was recently photographed with her mom at the Grammys and showed her appreciation for her during her speech on stage.