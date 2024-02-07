Miley Cyrus’ mom Tish Cyrus opens up about divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus: ‘I could not eat’

Following Miley Cyrus’ incredible moment at the 2024 Grammys, where the talented singer received two Grammys, and shared her appreciation for her family; many started to wonder about her complex relationship with her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, and the rest of her family, following the controversial divorce with Tish Cyrus and a rumored family feud.

Now Miley’s mom is opening up about how she felt amid the difficult moment, as she endured the tragic loss of her mom, and the divorce in the same year. During her conversation on the ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast, Tish revealed that she suffered a “complete psychological breakdown” at the time.

“It was so crazy because, honestly, my two biggest fears in life were always being alone and my mom passing away,” she confessed. “I was like, ‘I just don’t know if I’ll survive when my mom dies.’ Like, honestly. And I had, like, one month of a, honestly, complete psychological breakdown. It was the worst thing — like, honestly. It was not good.”

And while Tish is now happily married to actor Dominic Purcell and has the support of her daughter, she had a hard time following her mom’s death. “I could not eat. I could not sleep. I could not stop crying. I literally weighed, like, 130 [pounds],” she explained. “I don’t have my mom, and then I don’t have my husband that’s been my husband for 30 years. Like, holy crap, I’m scared.”

“[Our marriage] had not been in a good place for a long time, and I think I did stay so long out of fear — literal fear — of being alone,” she said, adding that she called psychiatrist Daniel Amen and asked him to put her “in a mental hospital.”

However, Tish was able to come out happy and victorious. “And so I literally just had made that firm decision and was like, ‘I’m moving on with my life.’ And, you know what, girl? It worked out for the best,” she declared.