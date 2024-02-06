Miley Cyrus and Billie Ray’s rumored rift resurfaces after her GRAMMYS speech

Miley Cyrus ﻿ can buy herself flowers, and she can win her own awards. The artist won her first GRAMMY at the 66th annual award show, walking away with two at the end of the night. Her record-breaking hit “Flowers” won Best Pop Solo Performance and Record of the Year. The proud 31-year-old accepted her awards on stage, where she thanked people in her life.

Fans quickly noticed that in both speeches, Miley left out her father, Billy Ray Cyrus. There has been a rumored feud between the father-daughter pair who starred together on the Hannah Montana show from 2006-2011.

After inviting Mariah Carey to share the stage with her, Cyrus thanked those most important to her, “‘[I want to thank] everyone that’s standing on this stage right now Tom, Tyler, Michael, and Greg... ’Our teams, my team, Crush, Columbia, my mommy, my sister, my love, my main gays because look how good I look...” she said.

Social media took it as a “snub” to her father. Cyrus later shared a post on Instagram thanking more people for the award. “I had all the perfect things to say, but none of them could come out in this moment of shock. I’m happy they didn’t… because (thankfully) prepared perfection just isn’t my story,” she wrote.

Again, there was no mention of Billy Ray.

Miley and Billy Ray’s reportedly strained relationship

Miley and Billy Ray have not talked about their relationship, but it seems to go back to the divorce, where Miley was reportedly “Team Trish.” The former couple, who share Miley, Noah, Brandi, Trace, and Braison, divorced in April 2022, after 28 years of marriage. A source told E! News. “The divorce between her parents have put a strain on her relationship with her dad and it’s been hard to connect with him in the last year. She hopes they can eventually work on their relationship.”

Just months after the divorce, he was engaged to Firerose.



There have also been reports that his new relationship was an issue. The Australian singer is 34, and Billy Ray is 62. Following the engagement, she unfollowed her father on Instagram. The couple tied the knot in October 2023.

But if it wasn’t for Miley, they may have never met. According to the “Achy Breaky Heart” singer, they met over 12 years ago when he was on the set of Hannah Montana in Los Angeles.

In August 2023, Miley talked about her dad in ABC’s Endless Summer Vacation: Continued (Backyard Sessions). When talking about the differences between their careers she explained, “I grew up on a sound stage, in a house with a family that was super close and all lived under the same roof. And I grew up financially stable and emotionally stable, I think in my relationships also.”

“And that’s something that my dad didn’t have. I’ve seen how that affects a lot of people who go from having nothing to everything. It’s a really dangerous place .... that’s where me and my dad’s relationship to fame and success is wildly different,” Cryrus said with tear-filled eyes. “When he feels special or important it’s like healing a childhood wound. And I’ve always been made to feel like a star.”