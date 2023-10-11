Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose tie the knot in an ‘ethereal celebration of love’

Billy Ray Cyrus is officially a married man again. The 62-year-old said “I do” for the second time on Tuesday, October 10th, tying the knot with 34-year-old Australian singer Firerose. The newlyweds shared moments from the “joyous” day on Instagram in a joint post, calling it a “perfect ethereal celebration of love.”



Firerose shined in a white gown by Lauras Boutique, with Billy Ray rocking a comfortable Versace suit. Firerose’s blonde hair was perfectly placed, with her husband’s long locks in two loose braids. “0/10/23 will always be the beautiful, joyous day that our two souls united as one in holy matrimony,” they wrote, adding, “It was the most perfect, ethereal celebration of the love we could have ever imagined.”

She carried an orange and red bouquet as they happily posed with their wedding rings. They reflected on the “sacred moment.” “For both of us to hear the preacher say, “Billy Ray and Firerose Cyrus… I now pronounce you husband and wife” That was the sacred moment our new forever began,” they wrote, adding, “Long Live Love!”







Details of the wedding, like the guest list, remain under wraps. His marriage comes almost two months after his ex-wife, Tish Cyrus remarried, saying “I Do” to ‘‘Prison Break’ actor Dominic Purcell. The former couple, who share Miley, Noah, Brandi, Trace, and Braison, divorced in April 2022, after 28 years of marriage.

Miley was the maid of honor at the intimate ceremony in Malibu, California. It’s unclear if Miley was involved with her father’s wedding but in 2022 after their engagement, a source told E! she “doesn’t have a relationship” with Firerose. A second source said the father-daughter duo haven’t “been on the best terms.”

Although they don’t have a relationship, Billy Ray and Firerose may have never met if it wasn’t for Miley. According to the “Achy Breaky Heart” singer, they met over 12 years ago, when he was on the set of Hannah Montana in Los Angeles. He said one day when he was taking out his late German Shephard Tex to “take care of business” he was thinking about how much he missed Tennesse when “Firerose came out of the front door.” “There was almost a moment of, I don’t know, recognition. I was like, ‘This girl’s a star,’“ he said, per PEOPLE. He explained Firerose went to say hi to Tex, “She told me she’d had an audition, and I said, ‘Well, I’m sure you got the job.”