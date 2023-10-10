Princess Beatrice looks lovely in lace for date night with Edo

Monday night was date night for Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The couple enjoyed a night out at the 2023 Art of Wishes Gala held at the Raffles Hotel at The OWO in London.

The event is said to have brought together gallerists, art lovers, Make-A-Wish supporters and artists to support and raise money for ﻿Art of Wishes, a charitable initiative that raises funds to support Make-A-Wish UK.

Beatrice, 35, stepped out wearing a guipure lace midi dress from Self-Portrait for the occasion. The Princess completed her stylish look with suede pumps, a clutch and a white cropped Alice + Olivia jacket draped over her shoulders. Edo looked dapper alongside his wife wearing a dark blue suit, white shirt and tie.

©WireImage



Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attended the Art of Wishes Gala in London on Oct. 9

Beatrice recently praised her husband during her first podcast appearance. In an episode of Lessons In Dyslexic Thinking, Beatrice, who is dyslexic like Edo, said that her husband is “hugely creative,” calling him “an incredible designer and a property developer.” She said, “[He] can see sort of concepts and space in a very beautiful way and I think it’s also pushed him to be the entrepreneur that he is, and accepting that he needed to do things on his own.”

Beatrice continued, “It’s very interesting to see how many entrepreneurs are dyslexic because they recognize that maybe they do have to push the boundaries.”

The couple has been married since 2020. Beatrice and Edo celebrated three years of marriage back in July. Marking their anniversary on Instagram, Edo wrote: “Happy wedding anniversary to the most beautiful wife in the world. I am so grateful for every moment we have shared, every challenge we have overcome, and every dream we have pursued together. I love you more than words can say, and I can’t wait to celebrate many more anniversaries with you. Xx.”