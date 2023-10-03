Princess Beatrice praises husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi during her podcast debut

Princess Beatrice made her first-ever podcast appearance on the Lessons In Dyslexic Thinking podcast. King Charles III’s 35-year-old niece spoke with Kate Griggs, founder of the global charity Made By Dyslexia, in the episode, which was released on Tuesday, coinciding with the start of Dyslexia Awareness Month (October).

Asked how dyslexic thinking has helped her with what she does, Beatrice said, “Talking about this subject is my favorite thing, because as a dyslexic who’s navigating the kind of mad world we live in, I am so grateful and lucky to have a dyslexic thinking mindset because it definitely pushes me a little bit further to try and solve some of these challenges and try and help as much as I can.”

Beatrice’s husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, whom she married in 2020, is also dyslexic. “[He’s] hugely creative. So yes, an incredible designer and a property developer,” the Princess said of Edo. “[He] can see sort of concepts and space in a very beautiful way and I think it’s also pushed him to be the entrepreneur that he is, and accepting that he needed to do things on his own.”

She continued, “It’s very interesting to see how many entrepreneurs are dyslexic because they recognize that maybe they do have to push the boundaries.”

©Getty Images



Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are both dyslexic

Beatrice shares two-year-old daughter Sienna with her husband. Edo is also a father to son Christopher Woolf, whom he shares with his ex Dara Huang. The Princess pointed out that as two dyslexic parents, she and Edo will be “figuring out now kind of whether or not our children have dyslexia and how best to support them. But I think the most important thing that I can do hopefully is if they are lucky enough to be dyslexic as well, then I feel really grateful that we can help them with resources.”

“Being a part of this community, I think has given me a bit more of an understanding and I’d really like that for all parents,” she added. Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s eldest daughter was diagnosed with dyslexia when she was seven years old. Beatrice is patron of the Helen Arkell Dyslexia Charity and an ambassador for Made by Dyslexia.