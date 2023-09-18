Princess Beatrice’s daughter wears sombrero in adorable birthday photo

Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi is two! Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s daughter celebrated her second birthday on Monday. The doting dad commemorated his little girl’s special day with an adorable photo of Sienna walking barefoot, while sporting a floral dress and a sombrero.

“Happy Birthday Baby Girl,” Edo wrote alongside the picture. “You bring us so much love and joy every day. 💕💕💕.”

Sienna is currently tenth in line to the throne. Beatrice and Edo welcomed their first child together on Sept. 18, 2021 at ﻿the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London. The interior designer is also a father to son Christopher Woolf, whom he shares with his ex Dara Huang.

Sienna Elizabeth’s name is a tribute to her grandmother, Sarah Ferguson, and late great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth. A family friend previously told HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!, “They were looking for an Italian name which started with an S for Sarah, to honour the Duchess [Sarah Ferguson], and also reflected the golden rust colour of both the Duchess’s hair colour and Beatrice’s, which the new baby shares.”

On Tea Talks with the Duchess & Sarah, Sarah called her granddaughter a “wonderful little girl.” The Duchess of York admitted that when she follows Sienna “it looks just like Beatrice. She does the same thing as Beatrice.” Sarah said, “It’s taken me right the way back to following Beatrice around. Literally mini-me. I mean, off she goes hunting for ducks and walking through puddles and likes the rain on her head.”